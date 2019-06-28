13939 NE 15th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Brand New Townhome in Bellevue! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/500352d011



This home is turn key ready! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Crossroads area of Bellevue & gets plenty of natural light. Great room design. High caliber features throughout; quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, plush carpet & a tankless hot water. Tandem garage with great storage.



The location can't be beat when living here! You have the Evergreen Village Shopping Center that is 5 minute walk. You also have the Bellevue YMCA & Brewing Company right down the street. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



