Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13939 NE 15th Ct

13939 NE 15th Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13939 NE 15th Ct, Bellevue, WA 98005
Woodridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brand New Townhome in Bellevue! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: https://showmojo.com/l/500352d011

This home is turn key ready! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Crossroads area of Bellevue & gets plenty of natural light. Great room design. High caliber features throughout; quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, plush carpet & a tankless hot water. Tandem garage with great storage.

The location can't be beat when living here! You have the Evergreen Village Shopping Center that is 5 minute walk. You also have the Bellevue YMCA & Brewing Company right down the street. Easy access to I405 & 520 bridge.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4705727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13939 NE 15th Ct have any available units?
13939 NE 15th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13939 NE 15th Ct have?
Some of 13939 NE 15th Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13939 NE 15th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
13939 NE 15th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13939 NE 15th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 13939 NE 15th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 13939 NE 15th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 13939 NE 15th Ct offers parking.
Does 13939 NE 15th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13939 NE 15th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13939 NE 15th Ct have a pool?
No, 13939 NE 15th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 13939 NE 15th Ct have accessible units?
No, 13939 NE 15th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 13939 NE 15th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 13939 NE 15th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
