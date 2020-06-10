Amenities

Bellevue/Glendale. 137 143rd PL NE #30, Bellevue 98007. 4 bed+ Loft, 2.25 bath, 2289sqft. Available 8/7!



VIDEO TOUR! Coveted Woodcreek neighborhood! Located in the heart of Bellevue. Private courtyard entry. Main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large loft area+ separate room with spacious closet, great for a bonus room! Vaulted ceilings & skylights! Wet bar. Gas fireplace. Private patio in back is fully fenced. 2 car attached garage. Community includes, clubhouse, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, sauna, ping/pool table. Basic cable included in rent.



