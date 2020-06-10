All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 10:14 PM

137 143rd PL NE

137 143rd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

137 143rd Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Bellevue/Glendale. 137 143rd PL NE #30, Bellevue 98007. 4 bed+ Loft, 2.25 bath, 2289sqft. Available 8/7!

VIDEO TOUR! Coveted Woodcreek neighborhood! Located in the heart of Bellevue. Private courtyard entry. Main floor master bedroom with walk-in closet. Large loft area+ separate room with spacious closet, great for a bonus room! Vaulted ceilings & skylights! Wet bar. Gas fireplace. Private patio in back is fully fenced. 2 car attached garage. Community includes, clubhouse, heated pool, spa, tennis courts, sauna, ping/pool table. Basic cable included in rent.

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: http://christyricepm.com/listing/96241921

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease, Non-smoking. Prefer no pets. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals
If no scheduling is available, there is currently a pending lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 143rd PL NE have any available units?
137 143rd PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 143rd PL NE have?
Some of 137 143rd PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 143rd PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
137 143rd PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 143rd PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 137 143rd PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 137 143rd PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 137 143rd PL NE offers parking.
Does 137 143rd PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 143rd PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 143rd PL NE have a pool?
Yes, 137 143rd PL NE has a pool.
Does 137 143rd PL NE have accessible units?
No, 137 143rd PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 137 143rd PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 143rd PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
