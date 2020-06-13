91 Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA

Finding Your Spot in Bonney Lake

Don't let the small area of this city make you feel stifled; choices abound. Each part of town has its pros and cons, and your decision on where to live depends on your personal needs and preferences. Something near Elhi Hill Road provides extra convenience, for example, while a pad off of Bonney Lake Boulevard is a bit more residential. Just do your research first so you know the ins and outs before you go out and try to find an apartment or house here.

Buy or Rent

Nearly 79% of the housing units are owner-occupied over four times more than the number of renter-occupied units. If you plan on living here long-term, purchasing presents you with the option of getting great return on your investment. Home value has been increasing. A lot of the houses (40%) were constructed after the year 2000, which means the structures glow with that new home feel! If you are unsure, though, renting is undoubtedly a more cost-effective and less troublesome short-term solution. There are some apartment complexes that could suit your needs as well as lots of rental houses. Typically speaking, you have plenty of options when it comes to renting, from one bedroom pads to five-bedroom houses.

Some Considerations

A vacancy rate of just under 5% means that you have to be more focused than Richard Sherman playing defense for the Seattle Seahawks when you look for a place. Understand that finding a suitable home may take a few weeks or maybe a couple of hours. The rental market here is a mix of luck and opportunity. You have to be ready to jump on a place you like. There could be only a handful of open listings one day and tons more the next day. Also, be aware that you may run into more houses for rent than any other kind of property. Serviced apartments in Bonney Lake are not as common as other areas near Seattle. So you may have to give up your dream of a high-rise studio apartment, but that doesn't matter when you have a lot more room to play.

Looking at the Right Time

A lot of homes are rented out by the owner, which makes any time of the year perfect for searching for a place. It may be more enjoyable when the flowers in Ascent Park begin to bloom or when the boats begin launching out on Lake Tapps. The winter sees a lot of rain and decreased temperatures, so looking during that time may present some issues if wetness isn't your thingyou may just settle on a home simply because you don't feel like heading back outside.

Getting Your Financials in Order

What you need to actually be able to move into a new place here can vary. Generally speaking, though, you'll need the first month's rent fee and a security deposit. You should also be prepared to prove the monthly rent will, at most, account for 30% of your monthly income. As always, it can help to show a good credit score and references from former landlords. This isn't fast-paced Seattle, so things are usually based off meeting the owner or housing management in person. Mind your manners, and ask questions to make sure you are clear on everything that is expected of you. You don't want to have to run to the bank over on State Route 410 just before you need to sign the lease.