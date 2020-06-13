Apartment List
/
WA
/
bonney lake
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:35 PM

91 Apartments for rent in Bonney Lake, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Renwood
9002 186th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,943
1152 sqft
Convenient to Highways 410, 167, 512 and prime shopping, dining and entertainment locations, Renwood's garden style setting features spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring airy, open floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and full sized

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11412 179th Ave Ct E
11412 179th Avenue Court East, Bonney Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2875 sqft
11412 179th Ave Ct E Available 08/20/20 Open to Applications - Absolutely Stunning Luxury Built Home with an amazing layout of 4 bd, office, bonus room, 2.5 ba, and 3 car garage w/ approx. 2,875 SQ FT.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
10903 166th Ave E
10903 166th Avenue East, Bonney Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3317 sqft
See all PMI available rentals here - https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/pmipugetsound Over 3000 sq. ft. This home is located in a private cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Bonney Lake
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lakeland
8 Units Available
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,518
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Four Lakes is the newest premier luxury apartment community in the beautiful Lakeland Hills, just a stone's throw away from Lake Tapps.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21802 110th Street CT E
21802 110th Street Court East, Prairie Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
Lonesome Dove Retreat - Property Id: 285437 Your newly-renovated studio is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bonney Lake just minutes from shopping and services.
Results within 5 miles of Bonney Lake
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community with 24-hour maintenance, spa, and indoor basketball court. Units feature patio/balcony, granite counters, and laundry. Convenient location in Lakeland close to golf courses, shops, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat
7413 142nd Ave E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sumner’s Best Kept Secret… The Retreat Apartments are located in Sumner, Washington, known to many as the “Rhubarb Pie Capital of the World." Despite all of its industrial growth, Sumner has maintained its small-town, friendly feel.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
3 Units Available
Washington Court
15318 Washington St E, Sumner, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Lakeland
21 Units Available
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,256
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
European style apartment community located in the heart of Lakeland - next to the Town Center! Featuring views of the Olympics and Cascades, Palermo is right across the street from walking trails and sports facilities.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
19 Units Available
Cobble Court
345 Pacific Ave N, Pacific, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1069 sqft
With spacious, classic Cape Cod-style apartment homes, picturesque landscaping and generous community amenities, Cobble Court is a relaxing sanctuary for your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lea Hill
8 Units Available
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1080 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Highways 167 and 18. Spacious apartments with large living and dining areas and ample indoor and outdoor storage. Multiple on-site amenities, including a party room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Aster Townhomes
16128 64th Street East, Sumner, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,142
1584 sqft
Nestled among the rivers, lakes and parks of the tranquil Sumner valley, Aster Townhomes offers two- and three-bedroom homes. Each three-story home features a spacious, open floor plan with a generous kitchen and upgraded finishes.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
The Main Apartments + Lofts
15367 Main St E, Sumner, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
970 sqft
Enjoy a village square atmosphere, where apartment buildings surround an acre of pedestrian-oriented outdoor amenity spaces. Designed to promote community, outdoor activity, and relation before stunning views of Mount Rainier.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE, Auburn, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,245
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-15, these homes feature private patios, central air conditioning and state-of-the-art kitchens. Community amenities include two sparkling pools, on-site laundry and a fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:05pm
South Auburn
4 Units Available
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex with gorgeous indoor pool, minutes from I-5. Perfect for commuters. Close to public transit and shopping. Wood burning fireplace and full sized washer/dryer in every unit. Tanning studio and athletic center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
North Auburn
3 Units Available
NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,284
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Paradise of North Auburn! Neely Station stands alone in the North Auburn area! We’re re-setting the standards for exceptional customer service & only the highest quality of homes.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
5922 Lindsay Ave SE, 12F
5922 Lindsay Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
750 sqft
PENDING - Beautifully updated-Lakeland Hills Condo - Heatherwood at Lakeland Hills community **includes water , sewer and garage 1 bedroom, .

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Auburn
1 Unit Available
212 F Street SW
212 F Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Auburn Charmer - Quiet Auburn Street, but central to everything: house is located on a quiet street/area within a mile or two from Down Town Auburn, City Hall, Hospital, Post Office, Police Station, Puget Sound Rail Road Station and Metro Bus

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Auburn
1 Unit Available
1512 A St SE
1512 A Street Southeast, Auburn, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
830 sqft
Open to Applications - Gorgeous, newly updated 2 bd / 1 ba with approx. 830 SQ FT located in the beautiful City of Auburn! Gorgeous hardwood laminate flooring and vinyl throughout the home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Hill
1 Unit Available
12313 158th St Ct E
12313 158th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2461 sqft
12313 158th St Ct E Available 06/17/20 5 bedroom Puyallup Home - This beautiful 5 bedroom home is located in Western Sunset.. The house is 2,461 sq ft, 2.5 bath and large kitchen. Backyard is bordered by woods and home has 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,549
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
228 Mountain Circle Dr
228 Mountain Circle Drive, Sumner, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1454 sqft
Perfect Sumner Home - A must see - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: Rent: $2,483.00 Available: Now Security Deposit: $2,483.00 Renters Insurance Required $250.
City GuideBonney Lake
"I left long ago. It was the wind that brought me here. Now the ocean isn't in my way. I have made it across and I'm doing okay...I've sailed the oceans wide. And I've arrived in Bonney Lake" - "Bonney Lake" by The Four Roads

Bonney Lake carries its fair share of folklore. One walk around the mystical Bonney Lake and feelings of escape rush through your bones. The folks who make their home in this small town of just over eight square miles share a quaint community. Clear your mind and your schedule, and find your little piece of paradise in Bonney Lake.

Finding Your Spot in Bonney Lake

Don't let the small area of this city make you feel stifled; choices abound. Each part of town has its pros and cons, and your decision on where to live depends on your personal needs and preferences. Something near Elhi Hill Road provides extra convenience, for example, while a pad off of Bonney Lake Boulevard is a bit more residential. Just do your research first so you know the ins and outs before you go out and try to find an apartment or house here.

Buy or Rent

Nearly 79% of the housing units are owner-occupied over four times more than the number of renter-occupied units. If you plan on living here long-term, purchasing presents you with the option of getting great return on your investment. Home value has been increasing. A lot of the houses (40%) were constructed after the year 2000, which means the structures glow with that new home feel! If you are unsure, though, renting is undoubtedly a more cost-effective and less troublesome short-term solution. There are some apartment complexes that could suit your needs as well as lots of rental houses. Typically speaking, you have plenty of options when it comes to renting, from one bedroom pads to five-bedroom houses.

Some Considerations

A vacancy rate of just under 5% means that you have to be more focused than Richard Sherman playing defense for the Seattle Seahawks when you look for a place. Understand that finding a suitable home may take a few weeks or maybe a couple of hours. The rental market here is a mix of luck and opportunity. You have to be ready to jump on a place you like. There could be only a handful of open listings one day and tons more the next day. Also, be aware that you may run into more houses for rent than any other kind of property. Serviced apartments in Bonney Lake are not as common as other areas near Seattle. So you may have to give up your dream of a high-rise studio apartment, but that doesn't matter when you have a lot more room to play.

Looking at the Right Time

A lot of homes are rented out by the owner, which makes any time of the year perfect for searching for a place. It may be more enjoyable when the flowers in Ascent Park begin to bloom or when the boats begin launching out on Lake Tapps. The winter sees a lot of rain and decreased temperatures, so looking during that time may present some issues if wetness isn't your thingyou may just settle on a home simply because you don't feel like heading back outside.

Getting Your Financials in Order

What you need to actually be able to move into a new place here can vary. Generally speaking, though, you'll need the first month's rent fee and a security deposit. You should also be prepared to prove the monthly rent will, at most, account for 30% of your monthly income. As always, it can help to show a good credit score and references from former landlords. This isn't fast-paced Seattle, so things are usually based off meeting the owner or housing management in person. Mind your manners, and ask questions to make sure you are clear on everything that is expected of you. You don't want to have to run to the bank over on State Route 410 just before you need to sign the lease.

Bonney Lake Neighborhoods

It may not be sprawling with tons of neighborhoods, but it's vital that you know about the various areas of town before you go house hunting. Prioritize and figure out what housing attributes are important to you. You don't want to fall down and get lost in a rabbit hole during your search.

City Center: The word convenience sums up this area as plenty of stores, restaurants, and businesses are very close. Enjoy Bonney Lake and Allan Yorke City Park when you have free time.

218th Avenue East/ 214th Avenue East: Soak in the gorgeous sunset over Lake Tapps, and let your days float away with the breeze.

Sumner Tapps Highway/ South Tapps Drive East: Listen to the water be still at Debra Jane Lake.

Sumner Tapps Highway East/ Lake Tapps: Right near the large lake and Bankers Island, this neighborhood also showcases the locally heralded Al Lago Restaurant.

Angeline Road East/ Rhodes Lake Road East: Bordered by Sunridge Village Shopping Center and the Puyallup River, this pleasant neighborhood is mostly residential.

South Prairie: South Prairie Creek Reserve is here, and it's close to the restaurants and businesses on Elhi Hill Road.

Prairie Ridge: This residential area offers space, and it's not very densely populated.

Catching the Zest of Life in Bonney Lake

Once you've made your home here, you'll discover that Bonney Lake may not offer the hustle and bustle Seattle can. Even the nightlife and eating choices are somewhat limited, but driving is certainly much easier; hence, nearly every resident relies on a car for transportation.

What this town also brings is the magic. Just check out the gnome homes that have saturated the city if you are skeptical. If cars ever learn how to fly, there will inevitably be someone from Bonney Lake behind it. A certain dedication to all things natural exists here. You see it at events like Parks Appreciation Day, Movies in the Park nights and the various farmers' markets. Drive out to Deer Island and witness countless fishermen try to catch whatever creatures swim in the waters. Hop aboard a boat. With Mount Rainier overlooking you, there could be worse places to be.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bonney Lake?
The average rent price for Bonney Lake rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,910.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bonney Lake?
Some of the colleges located in the Bonney Lake area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bonney Lake?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bonney Lake from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Renton, and Kent.

Similar Pages

Bonney Lake 1 BedroomsBonney Lake 2 Bedrooms
Bonney Lake 3 BedroomsBonney Lake Apartments with Gym
Bonney Lake Apartments with Parking