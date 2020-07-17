All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 13626 NE 7th St #F4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
13626 NE 7th St #F4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

13626 NE 7th St #F4

13626 Northeast 7th Street · (206) 356-9851
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13626 Northeast 7th Street, Bellevue, WA 98005
Crossroads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13626 NE 7th St #F4 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
13626 NE 7th St #F4 Available 08/01/20 Bellevue Condo - Immaculate and fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers privacy and a spacious open floor plan in a safe neighborhood community in the heart of Bellevue. The home features thoughtful updates including chef’s kitchen with granite slab countertops, stainless appliances, handsome cabinetry, and tile floors. Kitchen opens to dining and living rooms anchored by a gas fireplace and opens onto a covered patio with a secured exterior storage room. Bathroom upgrades replicate the kitchen finishes. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, and private bath. Second bedroom is sizable and offers 2 closets. Furnished or unfurnished options available. 1 reserved covered carport parking space included in the rent plus a second parking permit for unreserved parking! Water, sewer and garbage utilities are included in the rent! Quiet, well run complex, beautiful landscaping, outdoor pool & plenty of guest parking.
Easy access to freeways for travel in any direction and just minutes away from Microsoft, downtown Bellevue and Crossroads, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby. Transit just steps away as well.
Kelsey Creek Park with tons of walking trails and a wonderful school district are also on the list of neighborhood amenities.
Cat or small dog under 20 pounds (firm) considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.

To arrange a private visit, please contact Lisa Russell, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at lisa@avenueoneresidential.com or 206-356-9851.

To review our Application Screening Criteria, please copy/paste this link into your browser https://www.avenueoneresidential.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Screening-Criteria.pdf

#AvenueOneResidential #Crossroads #KelseyCreekPark #Microsoft #BellevueRental

(RLNE5878151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13626 NE 7th St #F4 have any available units?
13626 NE 7th St #F4 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13626 NE 7th St #F4 have?
Some of 13626 NE 7th St #F4's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13626 NE 7th St #F4 currently offering any rent specials?
13626 NE 7th St #F4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13626 NE 7th St #F4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13626 NE 7th St #F4 is pet friendly.
Does 13626 NE 7th St #F4 offer parking?
Yes, 13626 NE 7th St #F4 offers parking.
Does 13626 NE 7th St #F4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13626 NE 7th St #F4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13626 NE 7th St #F4 have a pool?
Yes, 13626 NE 7th St #F4 has a pool.
Does 13626 NE 7th St #F4 have accessible units?
No, 13626 NE 7th St #F4 does not have accessible units.
Does 13626 NE 7th St #F4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13626 NE 7th St #F4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13626 NE 7th St #F4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
12 Central Square
10290 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
The Meyden
10333 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Regent at Bellevue Way
10600 NE 29th St
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity