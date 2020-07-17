Amenities

13626 NE 7th St #F4 Available 08/01/20 Bellevue Condo - Immaculate and fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo offers privacy and a spacious open floor plan in a safe neighborhood community in the heart of Bellevue. The home features thoughtful updates including chef’s kitchen with granite slab countertops, stainless appliances, handsome cabinetry, and tile floors. Kitchen opens to dining and living rooms anchored by a gas fireplace and opens onto a covered patio with a secured exterior storage room. Bathroom upgrades replicate the kitchen finishes. Master bedroom features walk-in closet, and private bath. Second bedroom is sizable and offers 2 closets. Furnished or unfurnished options available. 1 reserved covered carport parking space included in the rent plus a second parking permit for unreserved parking! Water, sewer and garbage utilities are included in the rent! Quiet, well run complex, beautiful landscaping, outdoor pool & plenty of guest parking.

Easy access to freeways for travel in any direction and just minutes away from Microsoft, downtown Bellevue and Crossroads, as well as shopping, dining, and entertainment options nearby. Transit just steps away as well.

Kelsey Creek Park with tons of walking trails and a wonderful school district are also on the list of neighborhood amenities.

Cat or small dog under 20 pounds (firm) considered on a case by case basis with additional refundable pet deposit. No smoking, thank you.



