13603 SE 3rd Place Available 05/01/20 Application Pending!!! Spacious Home, Pet Friendly Large Dogs Welcome, 1/2 acre lot with TONS of Storage! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*



https://youtu.be/DRfSFZ_ar08



This Charming 5 bedroom + office, 3 bathroom home in Bellevue is perfect for you! This home has so many unique and special features, including a huge sun porch and separate gardening/green room, TONS of storage space, big open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. This home also sits on around a 1/2 acre lot including the huge yard and beautiful planted areas, landscaping INCLUDED!! This home overlooks the Glendale golf course, and is located right next to the Kelsey Creek Trail. This home also has A/C throughout, as well as Security System with video camera available for use. Do not miss this rare opportunity!!



SQ. FT: 3,592



Year Built: 1976



County: King



School District: Bellevue

Elementary School: Lake Hills

Junior High/Middle School: Odle

High School: Sammamish

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are

submitted)



Pet Policy: Cats & Small/Large Dogs Allowed!! Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening fee may apply.



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Included in Rent: Landscaping



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $3,700

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $500.00



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



