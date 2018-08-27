All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

13603 SE 3rd Place

13603 Southeast 3rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

13603 Southeast 3rd Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
West Lake Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
13603 SE 3rd Place Available 05/01/20 Application Pending!!! Spacious Home, Pet Friendly Large Dogs Welcome, 1/2 acre lot with TONS of Storage! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*

https://youtu.be/DRfSFZ_ar08

This Charming 5 bedroom + office, 3 bathroom home in Bellevue is perfect for you! This home has so many unique and special features, including a huge sun porch and separate gardening/green room, TONS of storage space, big open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. This home also sits on around a 1/2 acre lot including the huge yard and beautiful planted areas, landscaping INCLUDED!! This home overlooks the Glendale golf course, and is located right next to the Kelsey Creek Trail. This home also has A/C throughout, as well as Security System with video camera available for use. Do not miss this rare opportunity!!

SQ. FT: 3,592

Year Built: 1976

County: King

School District: Bellevue
Elementary School: Lake Hills
Junior High/Middle School: Odle
High School: Sammamish
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)

Pet Policy: Cats & Small/Large Dogs Allowed!! Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening fee may apply.

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Included in Rent: Landscaping

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3,700
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $500.00

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4796477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13603 SE 3rd Place have any available units?
13603 SE 3rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13603 SE 3rd Place have?
Some of 13603 SE 3rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13603 SE 3rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
13603 SE 3rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13603 SE 3rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13603 SE 3rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 13603 SE 3rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 13603 SE 3rd Place offers parking.
Does 13603 SE 3rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13603 SE 3rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13603 SE 3rd Place have a pool?
No, 13603 SE 3rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 13603 SE 3rd Place have accessible units?
No, 13603 SE 3rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13603 SE 3rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13603 SE 3rd Place has units with dishwashers.
