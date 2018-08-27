Amenities
13603 SE 3rd Place Available 05/01/20 Application Pending!!! Spacious Home, Pet Friendly Large Dogs Welcome, 1/2 acre lot with TONS of Storage! - *We are still here for your housing needs and take yours and our safety seriously. As a result, we have implemented social distancing and sanitary tour practices. Live video tours are available upon request. Please see listing on our website for a pre-recorded video tour. If you have any questions or concerns regarding in person tours, let us know and we will email you our safe-show guidelines*
This Charming 5 bedroom + office, 3 bathroom home in Bellevue is perfect for you! This home has so many unique and special features, including a huge sun porch and separate gardening/green room, TONS of storage space, big open kitchen with lots of cabinet space. This home also sits on around a 1/2 acre lot including the huge yard and beautiful planted areas, landscaping INCLUDED!! This home overlooks the Glendale golf course, and is located right next to the Kelsey Creek Trail. This home also has A/C throughout, as well as Security System with video camera available for use. Do not miss this rare opportunity!!
SQ. FT: 3,592
Year Built: 1976
County: King
School District: Bellevue
Elementary School: Lake Hills
Junior High/Middle School: Odle
High School: Sammamish
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are
submitted)
Pet Policy: Cats & Small/Large Dogs Allowed!! Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening fee may apply.
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Included in Rent: Landscaping
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $3,700
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $500.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
