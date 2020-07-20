All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 13230 SE 51st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
13230 SE 51st Pl
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

13230 SE 51st Pl

13230 Southeast 51st Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

13230 Southeast 51st Place, Bellevue, WA 98006
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a quiet Bellevue neighborhood. Located on a dead end street right next to a park, this home promises lots of privacy and quiet. It's also backed by a thick foliage of trees visible from the spacious deck by the rear, and the huge private yard perfect for lazing in the afternoons, or entertaining.

Inside this lovely home is a cozy haven, with hardwood floors on the main level, and wall to wall carpeting althroughout the second floor. Upon entry, you'll be greeted by a cavernous foyer, with high vaulted ceilings and huge windows with a great view of the backyard and the greenbelt.

The kitchen is a dream, with sky lights, corner windows lots of hardwood cabinetry and a full suite of state of the art appliances.

Upstairs, you'll find the second floor living room with a fireplace perfect for cozying up to, more sky lights, and a sliding door access to the deck.

Gas heating available for your comfort, and for your laundry needs, this home comes with a washer and dryer.

Nearest Schools:

Newport Senior High School 0.8 miles 9/10
Somerset Elementary School 0.69 miles 8/10
Newport Heights Elementary School 0.8 miles 7/10
Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 0.41 miles (unrated)

Nearest Parks: Newport Hills Park, Coal Creek Park and Bellevue Parks.

Nearest Bus Lines:

824 0.3 miles
246 0.5 miles
887 0.6 miles
823 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4782838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 SE 51st Pl have any available units?
13230 SE 51st Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13230 SE 51st Pl have?
Some of 13230 SE 51st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 SE 51st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
13230 SE 51st Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 SE 51st Pl pet-friendly?
No, 13230 SE 51st Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 13230 SE 51st Pl offer parking?
No, 13230 SE 51st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 13230 SE 51st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13230 SE 51st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 SE 51st Pl have a pool?
No, 13230 SE 51st Pl does not have a pool.
Does 13230 SE 51st Pl have accessible units?
No, 13230 SE 51st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 SE 51st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13230 SE 51st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Central Park East
15207 NE 16th Pl
Bellevue, WA 98007
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle