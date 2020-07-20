13230 SE 51st Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a quiet Bellevue neighborhood. Located on a dead end street right next to a park, this home promises lots of privacy and quiet. It's also backed by a thick foliage of trees visible from the spacious deck by the rear, and the huge private yard perfect for lazing in the afternoons, or entertaining.



Inside this lovely home is a cozy haven, with hardwood floors on the main level, and wall to wall carpeting althroughout the second floor. Upon entry, you'll be greeted by a cavernous foyer, with high vaulted ceilings and huge windows with a great view of the backyard and the greenbelt.



The kitchen is a dream, with sky lights, corner windows lots of hardwood cabinetry and a full suite of state of the art appliances.



Upstairs, you'll find the second floor living room with a fireplace perfect for cozying up to, more sky lights, and a sliding door access to the deck.



Gas heating available for your comfort, and for your laundry needs, this home comes with a washer and dryer.



Nearest Schools:



Newport Senior High School 0.8 miles 9/10

Somerset Elementary School 0.69 miles 8/10

Newport Heights Elementary School 0.8 miles 7/10

Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 0.41 miles (unrated)



Nearest Parks: Newport Hills Park, Coal Creek Park and Bellevue Parks.



Nearest Bus Lines:



824 0.3 miles

246 0.5 miles

887 0.6 miles

823 0.6 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4782838)