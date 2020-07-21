130 105th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW!



Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in awesome location in downtown Bellevue. Walkable to everything Bellevue has to offer with an 88 walk score. 3rd floor unit with downtown views. Washer/dryer in unit. Large balcony. Tons of closet space. Unit has been updated. Kitchen has granite counters and all stainless-steel appliances. Two-car tandem parking in garage. Community pool on site. Move-in ready!



Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.