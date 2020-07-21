All apartments in Bellevue
130 105th Ave SE

130 105th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

130 105th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
West Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!

Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in awesome location in downtown Bellevue. Walkable to everything Bellevue has to offer with an 88 walk score. 3rd floor unit with downtown views. Washer/dryer in unit. Large balcony. Tons of closet space. Unit has been updated. Kitchen has granite counters and all stainless-steel appliances. Two-car tandem parking in garage. Community pool on site. Move-in ready!

Terms: 1st, last, and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. No pets.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 105th Ave SE have any available units?
130 105th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 105th Ave SE have?
Some of 130 105th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 105th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
130 105th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 105th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 130 105th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 130 105th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 130 105th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 130 105th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 105th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 105th Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 130 105th Ave SE has a pool.
Does 130 105th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 130 105th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 130 105th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 105th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
