All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1280 140th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1280 140th Pl NE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:13 AM

1280 140th Pl NE

1280 140th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1280 140th Place Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Welcome to East Highlands! A very quiet location within a 16 home community, conveniently located in the heart of the Bel-Red neighborhood. 3 BR home features a two-story floor plan w/ beautiful oak hardwoods throughout. Slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, informal dinning, master bedroom w/en suite and a walk-in closet. Private back yard patio and an oversized two-car garage. Convenience at its finest, Crossroads shopping center, movie theater, walking trails, parks, and local eateries. Easy access to google, Microsoft, SR-520, I-405, I-90, and Downtown Bellevue. Contact Trevor for a private showing: (206) 949-4081 trevor@seattlerentalgroup.com

Terms: Available on a 12 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 140th Pl NE have any available units?
1280 140th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 140th Pl NE have?
Some of 1280 140th Pl NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 140th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
1280 140th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 140th Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 1280 140th Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1280 140th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 1280 140th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 1280 140th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 140th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 140th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 1280 140th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 1280 140th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 1280 140th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 140th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 140th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Excalibur
123 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Alley111
11011 NE 9th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle