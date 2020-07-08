1280 140th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access media room

Welcome to East Highlands! A very quiet location within a 16 home community, conveniently located in the heart of the Bel-Red neighborhood. 3 BR home features a two-story floor plan w/ beautiful oak hardwoods throughout. Slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, informal dinning, master bedroom w/en suite and a walk-in closet. Private back yard patio and an oversized two-car garage. Convenience at its finest, Crossroads shopping center, movie theater, walking trails, parks, and local eateries. Easy access to google, Microsoft, SR-520, I-405, I-90, and Downtown Bellevue. Contact Trevor for a private showing: (206) 949-4081 trevor@seattlerentalgroup.com



Terms: Available on a 12 year lease.