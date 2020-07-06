Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

1261 150th Ave SE Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Bellevue 3 bdrm home!



Beautiful home 3 bedroom, with updated kitchen, skylights and large windows bring in lots of light. House overlooks beautiful landscaped and cared-for fenced garden. Tri-level plan is easy to live in, and gives just enough separation between sleeping and entertaining spaces. Extras include the attached 2 car garage, and the handy greenhouse, opening to the family room. Wonderful neighborhood with excellent neighbors on all sides. Located in highly rated Bellevue school district, short walk to Samena Swim & Recreation Club, hiking trails, Larson Lake Blueberry Farm, the Lake Hills Library, and Bellevue College. Close to 4 separate shopping centers, easy access to downtown and centrally located between I-90 and SR-520, perfect commute to Microsoft, Nintendo, Expedia, and more!



(RLNE2774234)