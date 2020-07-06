All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1261 150th Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1261 150th Ave SE
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

1261 150th Ave SE

1261 150th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
West Lake Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1261 150th Avenue Southeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
West Lake Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1261 150th Ave SE Available 11/01/19 Beautiful Bellevue 3 bdrm home! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: showdigs.co/n27s

Beautiful home 3 bedroom, with updated kitchen, skylights and large windows bring in lots of light. House overlooks beautiful landscaped and cared-for fenced garden. Tri-level plan is easy to live in, and gives just enough separation between sleeping and entertaining spaces. Extras include the attached 2 car garage, and the handy greenhouse, opening to the family room. Wonderful neighborhood with excellent neighbors on all sides. Located in highly rated Bellevue school district, short walk to Samena Swim & Recreation Club, hiking trails, Larson Lake Blueberry Farm, the Lake Hills Library, and Bellevue College. Close to 4 separate shopping centers, easy access to downtown and centrally located between I-90 and SR-520, perfect commute to Microsoft, Nintendo, Expedia, and more!

(RLNE2774234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1261 150th Ave SE have any available units?
1261 150th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1261 150th Ave SE have?
Some of 1261 150th Ave SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1261 150th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1261 150th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1261 150th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1261 150th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1261 150th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1261 150th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1261 150th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1261 150th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1261 150th Ave SE have a pool?
Yes, 1261 150th Ave SE has a pool.
Does 1261 150th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1261 150th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1261 150th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1261 150th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cerasa
10961 Northeast 2nd Place
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sparc Apartments
1227 124th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98005

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle