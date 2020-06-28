All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 12560 SE 53rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
12560 SE 53rd St
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

12560 SE 53rd St

12560 Southeast 53rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12560 Southeast 53rd Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom Tri-Level in Newport Hills - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b3c878d04e

Brand new carpet in main level living room! Come check out this beautiful Bellevue home.The front entrance leads into a great room that allows tons of natural sunlight. Adorned with vaulted ceilings, large layout, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and an area for a work space/desk set up. The main level family room is big and provides space for entertaining. Fenced backyard includes patio and plenty of room to roam. 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths up and 1 bed 1/2 bath and rec room down. Includes 2 car carport and additional storage space on the side.

Located within walking distance to Jing Mei Elementary and just a few minutes to Factoria with its vast number of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The nearest high school is Newport High School.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5115169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12560 SE 53rd St have any available units?
12560 SE 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12560 SE 53rd St have?
Some of 12560 SE 53rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12560 SE 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
12560 SE 53rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12560 SE 53rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12560 SE 53rd St is pet friendly.
Does 12560 SE 53rd St offer parking?
Yes, 12560 SE 53rd St offers parking.
Does 12560 SE 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12560 SE 53rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12560 SE 53rd St have a pool?
No, 12560 SE 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 12560 SE 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 12560 SE 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12560 SE 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12560 SE 53rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Park Metro
11101 NE 12th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004
Karbon
6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle