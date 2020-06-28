12560 SE 53rd St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 Bedroom Tri-Level in Newport Hills - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b3c878d04e



Brand new carpet in main level living room! Come check out this beautiful Bellevue home.The front entrance leads into a great room that allows tons of natural sunlight. Adorned with vaulted ceilings, large layout, fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and an area for a work space/desk set up. The main level family room is big and provides space for entertaining. Fenced backyard includes patio and plenty of room to roam. 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths up and 1 bed 1/2 bath and rec room down. Includes 2 car carport and additional storage space on the side.



Located within walking distance to Jing Mei Elementary and just a few minutes to Factoria with its vast number of options for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The nearest high school is Newport High School.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5115169)