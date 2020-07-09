1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool hot tub

Carlyle Condo....... - Located on the edge of downtown Bellevue, just blocks from the heart of the city. This unit is the largest floor plan in the complex (Deluxe) and has 2 bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit, good for a roommate situation. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, slab Corian countertops with large undermount sink, newer bathrooms and crown molding throughout. Don't miss the clubhouse, pool and spa! $100 for W/S/T. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5351263)