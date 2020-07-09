All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3

1250 Bellevue Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Northwest Bellevue
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1250 Bellevue Way Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Carlyle Condo....... - Located on the edge of downtown Bellevue, just blocks from the heart of the city. This unit is the largest floor plan in the complex (Deluxe) and has 2 bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit, good for a roommate situation. The kitchen has cherry cabinets, slab Corian countertops with large undermount sink, newer bathrooms and crown molding throughout. Don't miss the clubhouse, pool and spa! $100 for W/S/T. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,200 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE5351263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 have any available units?
1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 have?
Some of 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 has a pool.
Does 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Bellevue Way NE Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Bellevue Park
10001 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
The Firs Apartment Homes
14635 Southeast 16th Street
Bellevue, WA 98007
Main Street Flats
10505 Main St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Villas In Bellevue
595 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Blu Bellevue
75 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Hyde Square
2030 155th Place NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Lux
1000 100th Avenue Northeast
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBellevue 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Apartments
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle