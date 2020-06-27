All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

12412 NE 4th Pl

12412 Northeast 4th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12412 Northeast 4th Place, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in the Wilburton community of Bellevue with easy access to downtown Bellevue, shopping centers, and I-405. Home features an updated kitchen with a large window to let in lots of natural light and an eating nook that opens into the dining room and living room. Dining room leads out onto a massive deck overlooking a fully fenced yard that also has another entrance to the family room. All bedrooms are located on the top floor with the master bedroom featuring a walk in closet. Bellevue SD - Woodridge Elem, Chinook Middle, Bellevue High

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us for a showing and applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4201907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12412 NE 4th Pl have any available units?
12412 NE 4th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
Is 12412 NE 4th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12412 NE 4th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12412 NE 4th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12412 NE 4th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12412 NE 4th Pl offer parking?
No, 12412 NE 4th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12412 NE 4th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12412 NE 4th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12412 NE 4th Pl have a pool?
No, 12412 NE 4th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12412 NE 4th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12412 NE 4th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12412 NE 4th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12412 NE 4th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12412 NE 4th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12412 NE 4th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
