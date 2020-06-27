12412 NE 4th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Wilburton, Bellevue - This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is nestled in the Wilburton community of Bellevue with easy access to downtown Bellevue, shopping centers, and I-405. Home features an updated kitchen with a large window to let in lots of natural light and an eating nook that opens into the dining room and living room. Dining room leads out onto a massive deck overlooking a fully fenced yard that also has another entrance to the family room. All bedrooms are located on the top floor with the master bedroom featuring a walk in closet. Bellevue SD - Woodridge Elem, Chinook Middle, Bellevue High



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and landscaping. No smoking, no pets. Please contact us for a showing and applications can be found at www.tagrealtywa.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4201907)