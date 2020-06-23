All apartments in Bellevue
12244 SE 57th St. Unit#276
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

12244 SE 57th St. Unit#276

12244 Southeast 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12244 Southeast 57th Street, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Newport Hill Townhomes - Completely remodeled townhome! Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit. Bright open floor plan w/ new windows, new blinds, bamboo flooring throughout & updated bathrooms. All doors upgraded to solid wood core doors & new light fixtures! Home has it's own laundry room in the unit.
Huge upgrade! Award winning Bellevue Schl Dist., great community w/clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, play area & pet exercise area. Unit comes with one reserved parking space and additional parking is first come first serve.

1 year lease term minimum.
Deposit equal to one month's rent
Non-refundable cleaning fee $250.00
Non-refundable HOA admin fee $250
Pet allowed under 25lbs with $200.00 refundable pet deposit and $200.00 non-refundable pet fee. Only 1 pet allowed
3x monthly rent income requirement

(RLNE4462343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

