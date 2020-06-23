12244 SE 57th St. Unit#276

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Newport Hill Townhomes - Completely remodeled townhome! Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath end unit. Bright open floor plan w/ new windows, new blinds, bamboo flooring throughout & updated bathrooms. All doors upgraded to solid wood core doors & new light fixtures! Home has it's own laundry room in the unit.

Huge upgrade! Award winning Bellevue Schl Dist., great community w/clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, play area & pet exercise area. Unit comes with one reserved parking space and additional parking is first come first serve.



1 year lease term minimum.

Deposit equal to one month's rent

Non-refundable cleaning fee $250.00

Non-refundable HOA admin fee $250

Pet allowed under 25lbs with $200.00 refundable pet deposit and $200.00 non-refundable pet fee. Only 1 pet allowed

3x monthly rent income requirement



(RLNE4462343)