Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
12117 Bel Red Road, B302
Last updated January 4 2020 at 9:45 AM

12117 Bel Red Road, B302

12117 NE Bel Red Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12117 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated, beautiful top floor condo located in the heart of Bellevue. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has a newer kitchen with slab countertops, newer appliances, and newer wood flooring. Inviting and warm living room has a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and views of downtown. Bathroom features newer countertops, tub, subway tile, and flooring. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks and more. Don't miss out on this unit. W/S/G included. No pets. Move-in fee $200.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 have any available units?
12117 Bel Red Road, B302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 have?
Some of 12117 Bel Red Road, B302's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Bel Red Road, B302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 pet-friendly?
No, 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 offer parking?
No, 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 does not offer parking.
Does 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 have a pool?
No, 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 have accessible units?
No, 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12117 Bel Red Road, B302 does not have units with dishwashers.
