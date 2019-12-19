12117 Bel Red Road, B302

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Freshly renovated, beautiful top floor condo located in the heart of Bellevue. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has a newer kitchen with slab countertops, newer appliances, and newer wood flooring. Inviting and warm living room has a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and views of downtown. Bathroom features newer countertops, tub, subway tile, and flooring. Walking distance to Whole Foods, Starbucks and more. Don't miss out on this unit. W/S/G included. No pets. Move-in fee $200.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.