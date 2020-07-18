All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102

12117 NE Bel Red Rd · (206) 408-8077 ext. 701
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Wilburton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12117 NE Bel Red Rd, Bellevue, WA 98005
Wilburton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed 1 bath condo minutes from downtown Bellevue! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE HERE: https://showdigs.co/9zc6w

Welcome to Midlakes Condominium, just minutes away to downtown Bellevue! Private and updated condo with an open family room, updated galley kitchen with new appliances, newer cabinets and counters, wood fire place, dining area. Two spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath & huge walk-in closet for great storage spaces. Slider to deck with additional storage off of deck. Two assigned parking spaces, new paint and new carpet. Close to the heart of Bellevue!

There is a $200.00 move-in fee charged by the HOA

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4109941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 have any available units?
12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 have?
Some of 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 currently offering any rent specials?
12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 pet-friendly?
No, 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 offer parking?
Yes, 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 offers parking.
Does 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 have a pool?
No, 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 does not have a pool.
Does 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 have accessible units?
No, 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 does not have accessible units.
Does 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 12117 Bel-Red Rd. #B102?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Row Townhomes
4249 129th Pl SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Park 88
88 102nd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Aventine Apartments
211 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueWest Lake Hills
CrossroadsNorthwest BellevueWoodridge
Eastgate Cougar MountainFactoria

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity