12023 SE 60th St Unit 23A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking internet access

GET ONE TIME $500 MOVE IN DISCOUNT IF YOU SUBMIT AN APPLICATION TIL THE END OF SEPTEMBER!!!



Book a showing now!

Come and see for yourself this lovely condo on the Newport neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!



This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom. It also comes with a carport (1-car space).



Inside, the cozy unit boasts of all-carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lightings, and large glass windows with blinds.



The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry, smooth countertop with backsplash, and ready-to-use modern appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfortable bedrooms have a large built-in closet as well for additional storage. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with modern bathroom fixtures, medicine cabinet, vanity surmounted by a mirror and highlighted by soft lighting fixture, flush toilet, and shower privately partitioned by a shower curtain.



For climate control, the unit has gas wall heating. There is also a storage area in the balcony.



For your laundry needs, there are in-unit washers and dryers available.



Strictly no pets allowed.



No smoking in the property.



Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. The renter will be responsible for electricity and the internet.



Nearby parks: Newport Hills Park, Bellevue Parks, and Hazelwood Park.



Nearby Schools:

Tyee Middle School - 1.9 miles, 9/10

Newport Senior High School - 1.27 miles, 8/10

Hazelwood Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 7/10

Newport Heights Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

114 - 0.0 miles

240 - 0.0 miles

887 - 0.1 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5035902)