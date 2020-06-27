12023 SE 60th St Unit 23A

Amenities
Come and see for yourself this lovely condo on the Newport neighborhood in Bellevue, Washington!
This unfurnished unit has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom. It also comes with a carport (1-car space).
Inside, the cozy unit boasts of all-carpeted floors, recessed/suspended lightings, and large glass windows with blinds.
The nice kitchen consists of fine cabinetry, smooth countertop with backsplash, and ready-to-use modern appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The comfortable bedrooms have a large built-in closet as well for additional storage. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with modern bathroom fixtures, medicine cabinet, vanity surmounted by a mirror and highlighted by soft lighting fixture, flush toilet, and shower privately partitioned by a shower curtain.
For climate control, the unit has gas wall heating. There is also a storage area in the balcony.
For your laundry needs, there are in-unit washers and dryers available.
Strictly no pets allowed.
No smoking in the property.
Utilities included in the rent: water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees. The renter will be responsible for electricity and the internet.
Nearby parks: Newport Hills Park, Bellevue Parks, and Hazelwood Park.
Nearby Schools:
Tyee Middle School - 1.9 miles, 9/10
Newport Senior High School - 1.27 miles, 8/10
Hazelwood Elementary School - 0.84 miles, 7/10
Newport Heights Elementary School - 0.42 miles, 7/10
Bus lines:
114 - 0.0 miles
240 - 0.0 miles
887 - 0.1 miles
(RLNE5035902)