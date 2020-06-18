All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like
1100 106th Ave NE #509.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1100 106th Ave NE #509
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1100 106th Ave NE #509

1100 106th Avenue Northeast · (425) 369-4955
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1100 106th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 1100 106th Ave NE #509 · Avail. now

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 507 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
concierge
guest suite
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
gym
parking
garage
guest suite
Charming Studio in Downtown Bellevue - Welcome to urban living at the The Palazzo, downtown Bellevue's premier concrete and steel mid-rise condominium. Enjoy afternoon sun from this 5th floor west facing studio with city & mountain views. Amenities include concierge, guest suite, media/great room with full kitchen available for parties, workout facility, business center with meeting room. Gated garage with storage and assigned 1 car parking.

First and security of equal amount due at move in. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water/sewer. One time HOA move in fee of $500. No smoking, no pets. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3990680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1100 106th Ave NE #509 have any available units?
1100 106th Ave NE #509 has a unit available for $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 1100 106th Ave NE #509 have?
Some of 1100 106th Ave NE #509's amenities include garage, gym, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 106th Ave NE #509 currently offering any rent specials?
1100 106th Ave NE #509 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 106th Ave NE #509 pet-friendly?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #509 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #509 offer parking?
Yes, 1100 106th Ave NE #509 does offer parking.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #509 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #509 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #509 have a pool?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #509 does not have a pool.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #509 have accessible units?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #509 does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 106th Ave NE #509 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 106th Ave NE #509 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Park in Bellevue
1515 Bellevue Way NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Avalon Towers Bellevue
10349 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Ashton Bellevue
10710 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Cross Creek Apartments
4160 124th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98006
Kendall Ridge
15301 NE 20th St
Bellevue, WA 98007
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
City Square Bellevue
938 110th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers North
288 106th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 BedroomsBellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly PlacesBellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroadsWest Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar MountainFactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeCity University of Seattle