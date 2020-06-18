1100 106th Ave NE #509.

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center concierge gym parking garage guest suite

Charming Studio in Downtown Bellevue - Welcome to urban living at the The Palazzo, downtown Bellevue's premier concrete and steel mid-rise condominium. Enjoy afternoon sun from this 5th floor west facing studio with city & mountain views. Amenities include concierge, guest suite, media/great room with full kitchen available for parties, workout facility, business center with meeting room. Gated garage with storage and assigned 1 car parking.



First and security of equal amount due at move in. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities including water/sewer. One time HOA move in fee of $500. No smoking, no pets. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



No Pets Allowed



