Amenities
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 Available 07/24/20 Great Bellevue Location! - Feel at home is this top floor 827 sqft 1 bed/1 bath condo. This unit features newer luxury vinyl hardwood flooring, a remodeled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a large covered balcony. The bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and ideally placed windows for an abundance of natural light. A short commute to downtown Bellevue or Kirkland and easy access to 520.
Additional Amenities:
- Covered Carport Parking
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Storage Space
- Community Cabana & Seasonal Pool
Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and 1 reserved parking space.
No pets and no smoking
- First Month: $1,750.00
- Refundable Deposit: $1,750.00
Application Fee $43
- Move-in Fee: $250.00
Contact Marilyn Fivash at 206-300-0609 to view
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3251125)