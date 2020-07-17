Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 Available 07/24/20 Great Bellevue Location! - Feel at home is this top floor 827 sqft 1 bed/1 bath condo. This unit features newer luxury vinyl hardwood flooring, a remodeled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a large covered balcony. The bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and ideally placed windows for an abundance of natural light. A short commute to downtown Bellevue or Kirkland and easy access to 520.



Additional Amenities:

- Covered Carport Parking

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Storage Space

- Community Cabana & Seasonal Pool



Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and 1 reserved parking space.

No pets and no smoking



- First Month: $1,750.00

- Refundable Deposit: $1,750.00

Application Fee $43

- Move-in Fee: $250.00



Contact Marilyn Fivash at 206-300-0609 to view



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3251125)