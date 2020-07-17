All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202

10401 Northeast 32nd Place · (206) 781-0186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10401 Northeast 32nd Place, Bellevue, WA 98004
Northwest Bellevue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 Available 07/24/20 Great Bellevue Location! - Feel at home is this top floor 827 sqft 1 bed/1 bath condo. This unit features newer luxury vinyl hardwood flooring, a remodeled bathroom, stainless steel appliances, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a large covered balcony. The bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and ideally placed windows for an abundance of natural light. A short commute to downtown Bellevue or Kirkland and easy access to 520.

Additional Amenities:
- Covered Carport Parking
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Storage Space
- Community Cabana & Seasonal Pool

Rent includes water/sewer/garbage and 1 reserved parking space.
No pets and no smoking

- First Month: $1,750.00
- Refundable Deposit: $1,750.00
Application Fee $43
- Move-in Fee: $250.00

Contact Marilyn Fivash at 206-300-0609 to view

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3251125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 have any available units?
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 have?
Some of 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 currently offering any rent specials?
10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 pet-friendly?
No, 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellevue.
Does 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 offer parking?
Yes, 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 offers parking.
Does 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 have a pool?
Yes, 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 has a pool.
Does 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 have accessible units?
No, 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 does not have accessible units.
Does 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10401 NE 32nd Pl #A202 does not have units with dishwashers.

