1011 156th Ave NE #205

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool guest parking media room

Crossroads 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - w/covered parking! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this lovely condo located in Ironwood Condominiums, 2nd floor entry into the large living and dining room area with a wood burning fireplace and a deck to enjoy a cup of coffee on. The kitchen area has a breakfast bar and granite counter tops. Good amount of maple cabinets with all appliances. A lovely good size pantry/laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Feels like a full-size house kitchen area.

The master bedroom will fit a king bed and other furniture with no problem, good closets space and a full bathroom en suite. 2nd bedroom at opposite end of the condo with good closet space and just across the hall from the main bathroom. A covered reserved parking space and great visitor parking available onsite. Your Water, Sewer and Garbage are included with the rent. The Ironwood at Crossroads HOA offers a seasonal swimming pool, a gym and a small cabana. Walk across the street to the Cross Roads shopping and movie theater area. The bus stop is right outside the property fence and its a quick 10 minutes ride to Microsoft main campus in Redmond and downtown Bellevue areas. Please drive by to see if you like the location then call Dawnette at 253-261-7154 or Reilly to tour this property at (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry NO Pets & No Smoking. $40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



No Pets Allowed



