Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
1011 156th Ave NE #205
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1011 156th Ave NE #205

1011 156th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1011 156th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98007
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
media room
Crossroads 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo - w/covered parking! Available NOW! - Welcome home to this lovely condo located in Ironwood Condominiums, 2nd floor entry into the large living and dining room area with a wood burning fireplace and a deck to enjoy a cup of coffee on. The kitchen area has a breakfast bar and granite counter tops. Good amount of maple cabinets with all appliances. A lovely good size pantry/laundry area with full size washer and dryer. Feels like a full-size house kitchen area.
The master bedroom will fit a king bed and other furniture with no problem, good closets space and a full bathroom en suite. 2nd bedroom at opposite end of the condo with good closet space and just across the hall from the main bathroom. A covered reserved parking space and great visitor parking available onsite. Your Water, Sewer and Garbage are included with the rent. The Ironwood at Crossroads HOA offers a seasonal swimming pool, a gym and a small cabana. Walk across the street to the Cross Roads shopping and movie theater area. The bus stop is right outside the property fence and its a quick 10 minutes ride to Microsoft main campus in Redmond and downtown Bellevue areas. Please drive by to see if you like the location then call Dawnette at 253-261-7154 or Reilly to tour this property at (253) 590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry NO Pets & No Smoking. $40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly (253) 590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Reilly): (253) 590-9591
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4539700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

