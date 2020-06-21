111 Washington Street

Amenities

Historic Home Near Colonial Willaimsburg & WM - Remarks

Public Remarks:Rare opportunity to rent a spacious and exquisitely furnished historic house build by Colonial Williamsburg! This house, formerly the oldest continuously run Bed and Breakfast in Williamsburg, is a historic Brick Cape style built by Colonial Williamsburg in 1930 using hand made brick. The flooring and windows are from other original historic buildings including the Governor's Palace. Amazing craftsmanship is present throughout and the home is fully furnished and decorated with beautiful local antiques. Moreover, it is located less than 10 minutes from Colonial WB, and a little over a mile from William and Mary. Fully furnished eat-in kitchen, bright sunroom, small tea room/library/study, formal living room with custom built-ins. Downstairs there is a large Master suite with a full bathroom. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bath. Outside there is a beautiful garden and furnished patio. The street is not a through street, so traffic is restricted to a few residents. 6 months to 24 month lease available. Utilities and Landscaping Included. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com



