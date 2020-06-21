All apartments in Williamsburg
Find more places like 111 Washington Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsburg, VA
/
111 Washington Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

111 Washington Street

111 Washington Street · (757) 253-8533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Williamsburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 Washington Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Second Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 111 Washington Street · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Historic Home Near Colonial Willaimsburg & WM - Remarks
Public Remarks:Rare opportunity to rent a spacious and exquisitely furnished historic house build by Colonial Williamsburg! This house, formerly the oldest continuously run Bed and Breakfast in Williamsburg, is a historic Brick Cape style built by Colonial Williamsburg in 1930 using hand made brick. The flooring and windows are from other original historic buildings including the Governor's Palace. Amazing craftsmanship is present throughout and the home is fully furnished and decorated with beautiful local antiques. Moreover, it is located less than 10 minutes from Colonial WB, and a little over a mile from William and Mary. Fully furnished eat-in kitchen, bright sunroom, small tea room/library/study, formal living room with custom built-ins. Downstairs there is a large Master suite with a full bathroom. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs as well as a full bath. Outside there is a beautiful garden and furnished patio. The street is not a through street, so traffic is restricted to a few residents. 6 months to 24 month lease available. Utilities and Landscaping Included. Apply online at www.howardhannarentals.com

(RLNE5307273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Washington Street have any available units?
111 Washington Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Williamsburg.
Does 111 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 111 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 111 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 111 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 111 Washington Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monticello at Powhatan
3500 Carriage House Way
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Stratford at Williamsburg
100-A Stratford Rd
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Colonial Pines
222 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg, VA 23185
The Pointe at New Town
4375 New Town Ave
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Conway Garden Apartments
750 Conway Dr
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Aura at Quarterpath
4050 Battery Boulevard
Williamsburg, VA 23185
Aura at Arbordale
401 Bulifants Boulevard
Williamsburg, VA 23188
Parkway Apartments
416 Merrimac Trl
Williamsburg, VA 23185

Similar Pages

Williamsburg 1 BedroomsWilliamsburg 2 Bedrooms
Williamsburg Apartments with ParkingWilliamsburg Apartments with Pool
Williamsburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VARichmond, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VAPortsmouth, VASuffolk, VA
Petersburg, VAChester, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAMechanicsville, VAMeadowbrook, VAPoquoson, VA
Sandston, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VAEast Highland Park, VAMontrose, VAFranklin, VAHighland Springs, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of William and MaryHampton University
University of RichmondChristopher Newport University
Eastern Virginia Medical School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity