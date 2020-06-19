1771 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA 22102 East Side
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
EASY WALK TO METRO. Great contemporary! Many updates throughout. Open floorplan. Front & back entrances. Spacious bedrooms. Master BR w/BA. Large kitchen. Full size washer and dryer. No carpet. Walk to shopping.. Superb community amenities near the heart of McLean and Tyson's. No smoking. Must have good credit. Professionally managed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1771 WESTWIND WAY have any available units?
1771 WESTWIND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tysons Corner, VA.
What amenities does 1771 WESTWIND WAY have?
Some of 1771 WESTWIND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1771 WESTWIND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1771 WESTWIND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.