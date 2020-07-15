/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:45 AM
167 Studio Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Central
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,551
617 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
$
43 Units Available
Tysons West
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,517
562 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
54 Units Available
North Central
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,680
556 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Tysons Central 7
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,743
503 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
31 Units Available
Tysons West
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
54 Units Available
Tysons Central 123
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Courthouse
1964 GALLOWS RD #320
1964 Gallows Road, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$2,873
Suite 320 is 1379 SF and features a reception/work area and three offices. Ample covered and uncovered parking, plus additional street parking. Ideal location in the heart of Tysons Corner. Easy access to Rt.
Results within 1 mile of Tysons Corner
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
7601 LEWINSVILLE RD #304
7601 Lewinsville Road, McLean, VA
Studio
$3,650
conveniently located Tysons corner luxury offices can be leased from 200SF up to 1500SF at $30 triple net. Furnished or unfurnished, shot term leases accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Tysons Corner
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
39 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,711
533 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
57 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,362
742 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Falls Church
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,630
573 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
38 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,464
571 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
134 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G
2970 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton, VA
Studio
$2,340
Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
114 FAIRFAX ST E
114 North Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$4,649
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
116 FAIRFAX ST E #114
116 East Fairfax Street, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$3,441
Renovations to be completed by September 2016. Units to be delivered with bathroom, lighting, and HVAC.
Results within 10 miles of Tysons Corner
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Bluemont
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,917
656 sqft
Superb location with modern, chic interiors in all common areas. Within walking distance of eight different bus routes and close to major employers. Apartment interiors feature Nest technology, hardwood floors and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 AM
5 Units Available
Cleveland Park
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
400 sqft
Conveniently situated along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor. Community amenities include laundry center, intercom entry system and picnic areas. Luxury units feature parquet floors, designer lighting and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
30 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,500
578 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
