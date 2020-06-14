/
1 bedroom apartments
494 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Central 7
28 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
758 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Tysons Central 7
87 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
756 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
63 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
838 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
764 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,766
840 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
37 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,833
843 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
1504 LINCOLN WAY
1504 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
628 sqft
Wonderful updated 2nd floor unit in elevator building. Updates include kitchen cabinets, appliances, walk-in shower, laminate floors. Open kitchen and large balcony with courtyard views. Washer & dryer in unit plus great storage closet on balcony.
1540 LINCOLN WAY
1540 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
762 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit w/cathedral ceilings & tons of natural light! Open floor plan features gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, separate dining area, & updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops.
1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1600 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
815 sqft
Large 815sqft updated patio level unit with 2 reserved parking spots at the Gates of McLean.Easy walk to McLean metro.Gated community with exercise room, basketball court, grill areas and swimming pool. Minutes from Tysons Corner.
1539 LINCOLN WAY
1539 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
762 sqft
Beautiful big one bedroom apartment in heart of Tysons Corner. Fully furnished. Walking distance to Harris teeter and biggest Whole Food in east coast. 10-15 walk to metro. Including two parking spaces, one is reserved.
1625 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1625 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
753 sqft
Available April 1! Fabulous 1Bedroom and 1 bath in heart of Tysons*Hardwood Floors throughout*Cozy gas FirePlace *Large master bedroom, Walk-In closet*In-unit laundry*Assigned pkg space + plenty of guest spots*Pool, fitness room, clubhouse**SUPERB
1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1580 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
642 sqft
Great Tysons Corner home block to metro, in community that is right across the street from the up and coming Capital One development: which includes starbucks, restaurant, and more!this home is well maintained and has laundry and outdoor patio
8231 CRESTWOOD HEIGHTS DR
8231 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$4,770
852 sqft
Fully furnished apartment homes. Everything you need to move-in. Ovation at Park Crest features beautiful apartment homes with walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and much more.
7680 TREMAYNE PLACE
7680 Tremayne Place, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Located in a gated community with full amenities. Nestled in award winning development just steps away from metro, Tysons Corner & the Gallery. The unit is updated with brand new HVAC unit. Freshly painted and cleaned this is a gem in Mclean.
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,748
798 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
651 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
