/
/
/
north central
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
262 Apartments for rent in North Central, Tysons Corner, VA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
25 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,941
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
36 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,473
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
80 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,660
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,616
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,587
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
One Park Crest
8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1439 sqft
Available NOW Spacious corner unit, lots of natural light, all hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 24hr front desk concierge, gym, outdoor pool, rooftop, Resident Lounge club and game rooms,
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1539 LINCOLN WAY
1539 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
Beautiful big one bedroom apartment in heart of Tysons Corner. New windows. Walking distance to Harris teeter and biggest Whole Food in east coast. 10-15 walk to metro. Including two parking spaces, one is reserved. It has huge walking closet.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1540 LINCOLN WAY
1540 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
GROUND FLOOR renovated and spacious 1Bdr in Mclean, Granite counters and ceramic floors. Pool and Gym. walk to Harris Teeter.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1535 LINCOLN WAY #204
1535 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
TOUR THIS SUNDAY JULY 5 11:30 AM to 12:30PM--contact lister in advance, please bring a mask. Fantastic One Bedroom One Bath corner unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1504 LINCOLN WAY
1504 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful first-floor condo in a great Fountains McLean community. GREAT LOCATION: Walk to Shopping Center, Munites to Tysons Corner Mall, Close to freeway 495,....! Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8340 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartment in prestigious McLean, close to Tysons Corner in secure, gated community. Exclusive, highly rated schools (Spring Hill Elementary, Longfellow Middle and McLean High).
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8360 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8360 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom 2 Full Bathroom condo with open floor plan! Located just minutes away from Metro and Tysons 1 and 2. Secured entrance and security.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8231 CRESTWOOD HEIGHTS DR
8231 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,770
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished apartment homes. Everything you need to move-in. Ovation at Park Crest features beautiful apartment homes with walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and much more.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8370 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available on Aug 1st 20201BD/1BA 900 sq,ft "B" Unit, Open, Bright, Crown Moldings, Hardwood Floors, Granite Countertops In Kitchen And Bath, Built-in Mini-Bar, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tiled Bath/Glass Enclosed Shower, Closets w/ Mirror Doors,
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8350 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8350 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 2 br 2 ba unit, Enclosed balcony with a great panoramic view, Renovated kitchen with new cabinet and granite counter, Newly installed hardwood throughout the unit.
Results within 1 mile of North Central
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,235
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
25 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
43 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
55 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
22 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
79 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMcLean, VAVienna, VAWolf Trap, VAIdylwood, VADunn Loring, VAOakton, VA