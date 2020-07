Kingston at McLean Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning furnished patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard fire pit golf room internet access

Bright and fresh, warm and comfortable, Kingston offers something for everyone. From studios to 3-bedrooms, each apartment has been brilliantly designed with open, functional living spaces, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious amenities provide ample space for activity and relaxation. Access to the Metro, retail, grocery, dining, recreation, and major thoroughfares are just minutes away,



Embrace the tranquility of Northern Virginia’s natural beauty, revel in the of ambiance of Tyson’s Corner, and delight in the easy access to Arlington and Washington. Where big city living meets the serenity of a neighborhood feel, discover the perfect place to call home. A place to relax. A place to play. A place to call your own. Live the life you’ve dreamed of at Kingston.



