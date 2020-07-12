/
east side
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
273 Apartments for rent in East Side, Tysons Corner, VA
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 03:59pm
$
3 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1808 OLD MEADOW ROAD
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lockbox is located at the front desk. please sign in and leave your business card.
1 of 9
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1921 WILSON LANE
1921 Wilson Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
938 sqft
Two large bedrooms. Walk-in closet. Updated kitchen with gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher. Washer and dryer in unit. Water and gas included in rent. Across from pool. 10 minute walk to McLean Metro station. Easy access to 495 and 66.
1 of 35
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
7721 TREMAYNE PLACE
7721 Tremayne Place, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
997 sqft
SPARKLING CLEAN AND READY FOR YOUR MOVE-IN! Great two bedroom and one bathroom condo with a nice gourmet kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances * FRESHLY PAINTED AND UPDATED! Beautiful, recently redone floors throughout * Available NOW
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
7680 TREMAYNE PLACE
7680 Tremayne Place, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this updated and comfy 2 bed 2 bathroom unit. Fresh paint, new kitchen floors, new carpet, updated bathrooms, and new HVAC. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of storage space. One garage space and open parking lot.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1835 WESTWIND WAY
1835 Westwind Way, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1276 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhouse-style condo conveniently nestled in sought-after McLean. The unit features a spacious, open layout with a modern kitchen and gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of East Side
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,235
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
25 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,941
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
36 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,473
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
33 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
80 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
eaves Fairfax Towers
2251 Pimmit Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1153 sqft
Tranquil apartment community near Route 7, I-495 and I-66. Communal amenities include a sauna, tennis court, fitness center and swimming pool. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle to West Falls Church Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
31 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
55 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
61 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1922 Anderson Road
1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1204 sqft
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1408 HARVEST CROSSING DRIVE
1408 Harvest Crossing Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2500 sqft
Lovely Spacious 4 br 4.5 ba end unit townhome in the prestigious community of Evans Farm. This spectacular home features a gourmet kitchen hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den and full bath.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2162 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2162 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2136 sqft
Impressive 3-level 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 2-powder room garage-townhouse in sought-after, leafy enclave. Bells and whistles galore! Cathedral ceilings! Great room off the kitchen. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8043 MERRY OAKS CT
8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line.
