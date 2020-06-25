All apartments in Tysons Corner
Find more places like eaves Tysons Corner.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:29 AM

eaves Tysons Corner

1723 Gosnell Rd · (856) 485-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get one month free on select apartments when you apply within 24 hours of your initial tour. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Location

1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA 22182
Tysons Central 7

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 033-003 · Avail. now

$1,632

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 025-201 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit 011-101 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 033-201 · Avail. now

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 041-301 · Avail. now

$2,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 041-201 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Tysons Corner.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
tennis court
Without a doubt, life is easy at eaves Tysons Corner. Our premier location is just minutes to the upscale shopping and dining at Tysons Galleria as well as National and Dulles Airports and the Dulles Toll Road, providing easy access to DC and Reston. Come home to luxuriously spacious Tysons Corner apartments with open floor plans with formal dining rooms, step-down living rooms, sunny kitchens and roomy closets. What’s more, our lush landscaping and mature trees provide the ultimate refuge from a hectic world. Great Vienna Virginia apartments, great service and the amenities you deserve. All at a location that’s exactly right, exactly where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, Ferrets Snakes, Rabbits, Livestock, Reptiles
Parking Details: Assigned parking: $35/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does eaves Tysons Corner have any available units?
eaves Tysons Corner has 25 units available starting at $1,632 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does eaves Tysons Corner have?
Some of eaves Tysons Corner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Tysons Corner currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Tysons Corner is offering the following rent specials: Get one month free on select apartments when you apply within 24 hours of your initial tour. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Is eaves Tysons Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Tysons Corner is pet friendly.
Does eaves Tysons Corner offer parking?
Yes, eaves Tysons Corner offers parking.
Does eaves Tysons Corner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Tysons Corner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Tysons Corner have a pool?
Yes, eaves Tysons Corner has a pool.
Does eaves Tysons Corner have accessible units?
No, eaves Tysons Corner does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Tysons Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Tysons Corner has units with dishwashers.
Does eaves Tysons Corner have units with air conditioning?
Yes, eaves Tysons Corner has units with air conditioning.
