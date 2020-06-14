122 Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA with hardwood floors
Toying around on your iPhone? Well, you can thank Tysons Corner. In May of 2001, the first ever Apple store opened in Tysons Corner Center, an indoor mall that proudly boasts over 2,000,000 square feet of space and nearly 300 stores.
Tysons Corner has always been a social and financial fixture of the Washington, D.C. metropolis, but the great news is that due to recent development plans, its future just keeps brighter. While not a traditional urban center, Tysons Corner serves as one of the most vibrant and thriving areas in northern Virginia. With a quarter of its population in the 25-44 age bracket, upscale dining and entertainment options are clustered near every office building. Best of all, while Tysons lets you live at a slight remove from D.C., it’s still only 11 miles from the heart of the nation’s capital, meaning the city, and all of its museums, monuments and theaters are truly at your fingertips.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tysons Corner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.