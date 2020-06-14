Apartment List
122 Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tysons Corner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,640
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Tysons Central 7
27 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Central
37 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,608
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
8037 Reserve Way
8037 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2214 sqft
8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2BR/1BA Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2026 GALLOWS TREE COURT
2026 Gallows Tree Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1564 sqft
Absolutely Stunning! Heart of Tyson's. 3BR,2Full BA and 2 Half BA. Gleaming hardwood floors .One car garage. Sunny & Bright open Floor Plan. Gourmet Kitchen with fairly new appliances, granite counter top. All baths updated. Bay window.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2015 MADRILLON SPRINGS COURT
2015 Madrillon Springs Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Minutes to I-495, I-66, and Toll Rd. Heart of Tysons Corner! 3 lvl, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 1 Garage Granite with SS Fridge sep shower, soak tub & lg walk-in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
8108 BOSS STREET
8108 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1972 sqft
Gorgeous 4-level hardwood floors on all 4 levels, including basement and stairs. 3 full baths on upper level and 1 full in basement level. Walk out basement with fireplace & fenced yard. Designer kitchen. Marble entrance in foyer.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
1540 LINCOLN WAY
1540 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
762 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit w/cathedral ceilings & tons of natural light! Open floor plan features gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, separate dining area, & updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
2026 WESTWOOD FOREST DRIVE
2026 Westwood Forest Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2602 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial across from Westwood Country Club and convenient to Tysons Corner & downtown Vienna, is available for rent at a terrific price! Available for occupancy August 15th. Virtual showings only.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Tysons Central 123
1 Unit Available
1641 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1641 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION AND STYLE - Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Stainless Appliances! STUNNING Two Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Tysons Central 123
1 Unit Available
1625 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1625 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available April 1! Fabulous 1Bedroom and 1 bath in heart of Tysons*Hardwood Floors throughout*Cozy gas FirePlace *Large master bedroom, Walk-In closet*In-unit laundry*Assigned pkg space + plenty of guest spots*Pool, fitness room, clubhouse**SUPERB

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1800 OLD MEADOW RD #210
1800 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
HURRY!! WON'T LAST LONG!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT !! PLUS GARAGE SPACE and STORAGE SPACE !!!~SUPER PRICE FOR HUGE SQUARE FOOTAGE ! Enjoy Regency at McLean's proximity to McLean Silverline stop,Tysons Corner.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
8370 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8370 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1580 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Tysons Corner home block to metro, in community that is right across the street from the up and coming Capital One development: which includes starbucks, restaurant, and more!this home is well maintained and has laundry and outdoor patio

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
8008 RACHELLE PL
8008 Rachelle Place, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Please check out the 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3o56YGUcqSb&mls=1 Bright & airy garage townhome in Tysons, close to Dunn Loring Metro & major commuter routes.
Results within 1 mile of Tysons Corner
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Idylwood
26 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,569
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,009
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2307 YVONNES WAY
2307 Yvonnes Way, Dunn Loring, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
4155 sqft
Stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath brick colonial on quiet cul-de-sac flooded w/sunlight & almost 4000 sq ft of living space. Gleaming hardwood flrs thru-out main & upper levels. Family room w/fpl, sep.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2230 GEORGE C MARSHALL DRIVE
2230 George C Marshall Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1182 sqft
Gorgeous view of wooded area from this 10th floor unit.
City Guide for Tysons Corner, VA

Toying around on your iPhone? Well, you can thank Tysons Corner. In May of 2001, the first ever Apple store opened in Tysons Corner Center, an indoor mall that proudly boasts over 2,000,000 square feet of space and nearly 300 stores.

Tysons Corner has always been a social and financial fixture of the Washington, D.C. metropolis, but the great news is that due to recent development plans, its future just keeps brighter. While not a traditional urban center, Tysons Corner serves as one of the most vibrant and thriving areas in northern Virginia. With a quarter of its population in the 25-44 age bracket, upscale dining and entertainment options are clustered near every office building. Best of all, while Tysons lets you live at a slight remove from D.C., it’s still only 11 miles from the heart of the nation’s capital, meaning the city, and all of its museums, monuments and theaters are truly at your fingertips.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tysons Corner? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tysons Corner, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tysons Corner renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

