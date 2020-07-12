/
tysons central 123
266 Apartments for rent in Tysons Central 123, Tysons Corner, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,235
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
55 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1641 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1641 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION AND STYLE - Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Stainless Appliances! STUNNING Two Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1625 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1625 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CONNER UNIT, BRIGHT, HARD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GRANITE TOP,EXCELLENT LOCATION,HEART OF TYSON CORNER,BEAUTIFULLY REMOLDED WITH INDOOR CAR SPACE, LARGE BALCONY FACING CLUBHOUSE.
Results within 1 mile of Tysons Central 123
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
25 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,941
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
36 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,473
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
33 Units Available
Tysons Glen and Devonshire Square Apartments & Townhomes
2250 Mohegan Dr, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,967
1265 sqft
Located less than one mile from Tysons Corner Center. Also near West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Spacious apartments and townhomes in a community offering amenities such as a gym and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
80 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,660
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
43 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,616
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
18 Units Available
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,587
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
61 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
22 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
79 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Last updated July 8 at 03:59pm
3 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
One Park Crest
8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1439 sqft
Available NOW Spacious corner unit, lots of natural light, all hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 24hr front desk concierge, gym, outdoor pool, rooftop, Resident Lounge club and game rooms,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2162 KINGS GARDEN WAY
2162 Kings Garden Way, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2136 sqft
Impressive 3-level 3-bedroom 2-bathroom 2-powder room garage-townhouse in sought-after, leafy enclave. Bells and whistles galore! Cathedral ceilings! Great room off the kitchen. Formal living room with fireplace and dining room.
