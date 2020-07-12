/
/
/
tysons central 7
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
258 Apartments for rent in Tysons Central 7, Tysons Corner, VA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
25 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,647
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
22 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,783
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
79 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1225 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1650 SILVER HILL DR
1650 Silver Hill Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1480 sqft
NEW Luxury Condo in Tysons~ walkable community, The Boro. This stunning space comes FULLY furnished with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, expansive views, gourmet kitchen, large pantry and island, spacious layout, 2 parking garage spaces, and more.
Results within 1 mile of Tysons Central 7
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
25 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,941
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
36 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,473
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
80 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
54 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,660
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
43 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,529
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,854
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,004
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
27 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,561
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,734
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,066
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
55 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,616
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
29 Units Available
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,587
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
61 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 8 at 03:59pm
$
3 Units Available
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
One Park Crest
8220 Crestwood Heights Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1439 sqft
Available NOW Spacious corner unit, lots of natural light, all hardwood floor, gourmet kitchen, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 24hr front desk concierge, gym, outdoor pool, rooftop, Resident Lounge club and game rooms,
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1573 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1573 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1580 sqft
**Rarely Available**2-Level, 1580 Sq Ft Condo! The Largest Unit in This Community! On the Main Level You Will Find A Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Counters, White Lower + Upper Cabinetry, Gas Range, Pantry, Stainless Steel Appliances and a Double
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8878 ASHGROVE HOUSE LANE
8878 Ashgrove House Lane, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2149 sqft
Submit applications online through PPM at https://ppmnva.com/tenants/tenant-rental-application/. Amazing location just a few blocks from Spring Hill Metro station and within minutes of plenty of dining and shopping options in Tysons.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1539 LINCOLN WAY
1539 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
762 sqft
Beautiful big one bedroom apartment in heart of Tysons Corner. New windows. Walking distance to Harris teeter and biggest Whole Food in east coast. 10-15 walk to metro. Including two parking spaces, one is reserved. It has huge walking closet.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1591 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1591 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1519 sqft
What a great location right behind the Walmart on Leesburg Pike. Near shopping, great restaurants, and beltway. Wood floors through out both levels. Large open kitchen with Maple cabinets, corian counters, and a breakfast area.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
8043 MERRY OAKS CT
8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1540 LINCOLN WAY
1540 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
762 sqft
GROUND FLOOR renovated and spacious 1Bdr in Mclean, Granite counters and ceramic floors. Pool and Gym. walk to Harris Teeter.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2000 MADRILLON CREEK COURT
2000 Madrillon Creek Court, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2964 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Large 4BR, 3.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1365 NORTHWYCK CT
1365 Northwyck Court, McLean, VA
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Tenant Occupied, Appointment Needed! Call LA 4 access ! LUXURY HOME, AVAIL AUGUST 1, $6,500. Beautiful ALL BRICK NV Home, 5BR/4.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAVienna, VAMcLean, VAWolf Trap, VADunn Loring, VAIdylwood, VAOakton, VA