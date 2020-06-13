Apartment List
/
VA
/
tysons corner
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
North Central
12 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:00am
$
North Central
35 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Tysons West
37 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,711
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Tysons Central 7
86 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,736
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Tysons Central 7
29 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,102
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
North Central
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,640
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Tysons Central 7
24 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,804
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Central
37 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,608
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8173 BOSS STREET
8173 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2032 sqft
Beautiful home in the heart of the most desirable Tysons** 4 LEVEL Townhome, 3 Bedroom/ 4,5 Bathroom, all ensuite bedrooms**Open floor plan** Main level has an inviting formal sitting and Dining room with family room that has cozy fireplace and a

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
8037 Reserve Way
8037 Reserve Way, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2214 sqft
8037 Reserve Way Available 07/03/20 4BR End-Unit, Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step! - Former Builders Model Home with Designer touches at every step*4BR Corner End-Unit is a beauty in heart of Tysons Corner*4-lvls of

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Old Courthouse
1 Unit Available
7973 TYSON OAKS CIRCLE
7973 Tyson Oaks Circle, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1420 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1. NEW PRICE. Beautifully remodeled townhouse in a great location to Silver line and Dunn Loring Metro, 495, and 66. Updated 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 half baths, 3 level townhouse located near Tysons.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8811 HIGDON DRIVE
8811 Higdon Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2428 sqft
8811 Higdon Drive Vienna VA 22182.Spacious split foyer home located near Tyson's Corner. 4 BR 2.5 BA plus large Recreation Room with Raised Hearth fireplace. Sunny eat-in kitchen with bay window. Hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2015 MADRILLON SPRINGS COURT
2015 Madrillon Springs Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Minutes to I-495, I-66, and Toll Rd. Heart of Tysons Corner! 3 lvl, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 1 Garage Granite with SS Fridge sep shower, soak tub & lg walk-in closet.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1504 LINCOLN WAY
1504 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful updated 2nd floor unit in elevator building. Updates include kitchen cabinets, appliances, walk-in shower, laminate floors. Open kitchen and large balcony with courtyard views. Washer & dryer in unit plus great storage closet on balcony.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8108 BOSS STREET
8108 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1972 sqft
Gorgeous 4-level hardwood floors on all 4 levels, including basement and stairs. 3 full baths on upper level and 1 full in basement level. Walk out basement with fireplace & fenced yard. Designer kitchen. Marble entrance in foyer.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2040 MEADOW SPRINGS DRIVE
2040 Meadow Springs Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1672 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT END UNIT GARAGE TH IN HEART OF TYSONS* MINUTES TO METRO AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS* PRIVATE SIDE ENTRY* CLOSE TO RESTAURANT& SHOPPING* LARGE CUSTOM DECK W/STAIRS TO FLAGSTONE PATIO & LARGE FENCED LANDSCAPED YARD* HARDWOOD ON MAIN

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1540 LINCOLN WAY
1540 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
762 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit w/cathedral ceilings & tons of natural light! Open floor plan features gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, separate dining area, & updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1600 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 815sqft updated patio level unit with 2 reserved parking spots at the Gates of McLean.Easy walk to McLean metro.Gated community with exercise room, basketball court, grill areas and swimming pool. Minutes from Tysons Corner.
City Guide for Tysons Corner, VA

Toying around on your iPhone? Well, you can thank Tysons Corner. In May of 2001, the first ever Apple store opened in Tysons Corner Center, an indoor mall that proudly boasts over 2,000,000 square feet of space and nearly 300 stores.

Tysons Corner has always been a social and financial fixture of the Washington, D.C. metropolis, but the great news is that due to recent development plans, its future just keeps brighter. While not a traditional urban center, Tysons Corner serves as one of the most vibrant and thriving areas in northern Virginia. With a quarter of its population in the 25-44 age bracket, upscale dining and entertainment options are clustered near every office building. Best of all, while Tysons lets you live at a slight remove from D.C., it’s still only 11 miles from the heart of the nation’s capital, meaning the city, and all of its museums, monuments and theaters are truly at your fingertips.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tysons Corner? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tysons Corner, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tysons Corner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner 3 BedroomsTysons Corner Accessible ApartmentsTysons Corner Apartments with Balcony
Tysons Corner Apartments with GarageTysons Corner Apartments with GymTysons Corner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTysons Corner Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pool
Tysons Corner Apartments with Washer-DryerTysons Corner Dog Friendly ApartmentsTysons Corner Furnished ApartmentsTysons Corner Pet Friendly PlacesTysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University