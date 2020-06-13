172 Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA with balcony
Toying around on your iPhone? Well, you can thank Tysons Corner. In May of 2001, the first ever Apple store opened in Tysons Corner Center, an indoor mall that proudly boasts over 2,000,000 square feet of space and nearly 300 stores.
Tysons Corner has always been a social and financial fixture of the Washington, D.C. metropolis, but the great news is that due to recent development plans, its future just keeps brighter. While not a traditional urban center, Tysons Corner serves as one of the most vibrant and thriving areas in northern Virginia. With a quarter of its population in the 25-44 age bracket, upscale dining and entertainment options are clustered near every office building. Best of all, while Tysons lets you live at a slight remove from D.C., it’s still only 11 miles from the heart of the nation’s capital, meaning the city, and all of its museums, monuments and theaters are truly at your fingertips.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tysons Corner renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.