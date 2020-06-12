/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
544 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 06:19pm
$
North Central
34 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,516
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Tysons Central 7
32 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Tysons West
54 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Tysons Central 7
88 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Tysons West
38 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,321
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
North Central
64 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
North Central
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Tysons Central 7
24 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
North Central
37 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
North Central
12 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
8380 GREENSBORO DR #617
8380 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1132 sqft
This updated two bedrooms and two Bathrooms unit is available immediately.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
8340 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8340 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1077 sqft
Newly renovated apartment in prestigious McLean, close to Tysons Corner in secure, gated community. Exclusive, highly rated schools (Spring Hill Elementary, Longfellow Middle and McLean High).
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2040 MEADOW SPRINGS DRIVE
2040 Meadow Springs Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1672 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT END UNIT GARAGE TH IN HEART OF TYSONS* MINUTES TO METRO AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS* PRIVATE SIDE ENTRY* CLOSE TO RESTAURANT& SHOPPING* LARGE CUSTOM DECK W/STAIRS TO FLAGSTONE PATIO & LARGE FENCED LANDSCAPED YARD* HARDWOOD ON MAIN
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
North Central
1 Unit Available
8350 GREENSBORO DRIVE
8350 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
The property is tenanted and will not be shown to the end of June. The tenants have requested so, Please call Agent (202)271-2100 , for any question.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1577 LEEDS CASTLE DRIVE
1577 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
2 level luxury townhouse condo w/ many upgrades. Eat-in kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, tile floors, gas, granite counters, & under-mount sink/faucet. Kitchen opens to quiet balcony & green space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
1567 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1567 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1380 sqft
UNIT 202 . 2 level condo within short distance to Silver line metro station, Walk to shops and Restaurants. New paint, new appliances and new floors in kitchen , new ceramic floors in upper stairs baths. Granite kitchen counter tops.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1591 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
998 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous unit. The one you've been waiting for is now on the market. 2019 REMOLDED THOROUGHLY. New HW floor, New Paint, New appliances and more.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Tysons Central 123
1 Unit Available
1641 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1641 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
LOCATION AND STYLE - Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Stainless Appliances! STUNNING Two Bedroom, 2.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
1800 OLD MEADOW RD #210
1800 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
HURRY!! WON'T LAST LONG!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT !! PLUS GARAGE SPACE and STORAGE SPACE !!!~SUPER PRICE FOR HUGE SQUARE FOOTAGE ! Enjoy Regency at McLean's proximity to McLean Silverline stop,Tysons Corner.
Similar Pages
Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner 3 BedroomsTysons Corner Accessible ApartmentsTysons Corner Apartments with Balcony
Tysons Corner Apartments with GarageTysons Corner Apartments with GymTysons Corner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTysons Corner Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD