Avalon Tysons Corner.

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $450 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases; Detached garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: Attached garage: Included in select leases; Detached garage: $150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.