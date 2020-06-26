All apartments in Tysons Corner
Avalon Tysons Corner
Avalon Tysons Corner

1569 Onyx Dr · (804) 409-8508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Get one month free on select apartments when you apply within 24 hours of your initial tour. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Location

1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA 22102
North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 059-B03 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 603 sqft

Unit 005-106 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 011-106 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 054-201 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 010-205 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 010-201 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 54+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Tysons Corner.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
internet access
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
green community
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Avalon Tysons Corner offers a variety of furnished and unfurnished apartments and townhomes for lease in the heart of Tysons, with easy access to the Silver Line. Inside our community you’ll find thoughtfully designed homes with granite and stainless options. Amenities include a fully updated, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga/spin room and Crossfit station, outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, brand new Pet Spa/Grooming Area and WiFi lounge. This is not just apartment living. This is living up.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $450 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $7/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Attached garage: included in select leases; Detached garage: $150/month.
Storage Details: Attached garage: Included in select leases; Detached garage: $150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avalon Tysons Corner have any available units?
Avalon Tysons Corner has 80 units available starting at $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Tysons Corner have?
Some of Avalon Tysons Corner's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Tysons Corner currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Tysons Corner is offering the following rent specials: Get one month free on select apartments when you apply within 24 hours of your initial tour. Terms and conditions apply. This offer is valid on lease terms 10 months or longer. No on-site transfers.
Is Avalon Tysons Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Tysons Corner is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Tysons Corner offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Tysons Corner offers parking.
Does Avalon Tysons Corner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Tysons Corner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Tysons Corner have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Tysons Corner has a pool.
Does Avalon Tysons Corner have accessible units?
No, Avalon Tysons Corner does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Tysons Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Tysons Corner has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Tysons Corner have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Tysons Corner has units with air conditioning.

