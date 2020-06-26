Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool internet access yoga dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park green community hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving trash valet

Avalon Tysons Corner offers a variety of furnished and unfurnished apartments and townhomes for lease in the heart of Tysons, with easy access to the Silver Line. Inside our community you’ll find thoughtfully designed homes with granite and stainless options. Amenities include a fully updated, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga/spin room and Crossfit station, outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, brand new Pet Spa/Grooming Area and WiFi lounge. This is not just apartment living. This is living up.