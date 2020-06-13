/
accessible apartments
118 Accessible Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA
$
Tysons Central 7
30 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
$
Tysons West
52 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,673
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
$
Tysons Central 123
47 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,102
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.
$
Pimmit Hills
30 Units Available
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
$
Falls Church
66 Units Available
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,348
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,639
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,209
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
$
Falls Church
12 Units Available
Roosevelt Towers
500 Roosevelt Blvd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1023 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of Falls Church feature granite counters, carpeting and patio/balcony. Community offers gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub. Near Eden Shopping Center and B.J.'s Wholesale Club.
$
14 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
$
17 Units Available
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,635
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible location within walking distance of shops, restaurants and schools in McLean and one mile from Silver Line. 1-3 bedroom apartments include in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, sauna and more.
Falls Church
15 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Vienna
22 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3725 PERSIMMON CIRCLE
3725 Persimmon Circle, Mantua, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1610 sqft
Agent: Very nice condo in Fairfax - time reversed kitchen w/ granite counters, cabinets, ss appl, walk inpantry. Baths remodeled from top to bottom. Fresh carpet, lghts.
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8181 CARNEGIE HALL COURT
8181 Carnegie Hall Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1412 sqft
Beautiful two-level top floor Cameron model penthouse unit, 2 bedrooms and den (fully usable as third bedroom), 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings on main level.
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Fairlington - Shirlington
36 Units Available
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,298
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,611
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
