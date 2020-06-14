Apartment List
/
VA
/
tysons corner
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:39 PM

452 Apartments for rent in Tysons Corner, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tysons Corner renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
$
North Central
38 Units Available
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Tysons West
51 Units Available
Adaire
1521 Boyd Pointe Way, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,607
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1147 sqft
Conveniently located just a block away from SpringHill Metro Station, it offers round-the-clock concierge services. The spacious apartments come with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Tysons West
35 Units Available
The Ascent
8421 Broad St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,599
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,704
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
Right opposite the Spring Hill metro station, the modern community features valet service, a fire pit for barbecues and grills, and a media room, among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
63 Units Available
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
North Central
49 Units Available
Avalon Park Crest
8250 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,640
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,223
1101 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite counters define the newly renovated apartments. They are conveniently located walking distance away from Tysons Corner Center Mall and its range of shopping options.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
North Central
13 Units Available
The Lofts at Park Crest
8210 Crestwood Heights Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,107
1067 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,193
1610 sqft
This community's residents have a 24-hour concierge, garage parking and a coffee bar. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Jones Branch Park, the Best Buy shopping center and Dulles Access Road are nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Tysons Central 7
86 Units Available
The Boro - Rise & Bolden
8301 Greensboro Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,941
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,488
1226 sqft
Thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted, welcome to Rise and Bolden.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Tysons Central 123
28 Units Available
Kingston at McLean Crossing
7480 Birdwood Ave, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,165
1538 sqft
Walk-in closets, energy-efficient appliances, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a resort-style pool and deck, rooftop grilling and dining, and a fitness center. Minutes from Tysons Corner and steps from the McLean metro station.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Tysons Central 7
27 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
North Central
37 Units Available
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,608
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,833
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1808 OLD MEADOW RD #1218
1808 Old Meadow Road, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2BR/1BA Condo in the Heart of Tysons Corner! Newly Updated Kitchen, Bath and Wood Flooring. Designer Kitchen with Antique White Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters. Open Living Areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1550 Spring Gate Dr
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1272 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top floor, sun filled 3 BD, 2BA condo in McLean - Property Id: 287027 Beautiful top floor condo in Tysons Corner area with 3 bedrooms, 2 spacious full baths. All bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1516 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1516 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1506 sqft
Beautifully updated 2- level end unit townhouse in sought-after Westwood Village. 2 BR/ 2 BA unit features: gourmet kit w/ SS apps, granite countertops, maple & walnut hardwoods , new windows, private deck, 2 gas fps, WIC, parking. Great location.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1504 LINCOLN WAY
1504 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful updated 2nd floor unit in elevator building. Updates include kitchen cabinets, appliances, walk-in shower, laminate floors. Open kitchen and large balcony with courtyard views. Washer & dryer in unit plus great storage closet on balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1540 LINCOLN WAY
1540 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
762 sqft
Gorgeous end-unit w/cathedral ceilings & tons of natural light! Open floor plan features gleaming hardwood floors, fireplace, separate dining area, & updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & granite countertops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1581 LEEDS CASTLE
1581 Leeds Castle Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1468 sqft
Sunny 2 BR/2 BA (on each floor) in heart of Tysons Corner (Westwood Village). Cherry floors in LR/DR, stainless steel appliances, gas FP, deck, walk-out to patio, MB jacuzzi plus shower ,full-size washer/dryer, rec room on LL.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1600 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 815sqft updated patio level unit with 2 reserved parking spots at the Gates of McLean.Easy walk to McLean metro.Gated community with exercise room, basketball court, grill areas and swimming pool. Minutes from Tysons Corner.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
North Central
1 Unit Available
1539 LINCOLN WAY
1539 Lincoln Way, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
762 sqft
Beautiful big one bedroom apartment in heart of Tysons Corner. Fully furnished. Walking distance to Harris teeter and biggest Whole Food in east coast. 10-15 walk to metro. Including two parking spaces, one is reserved.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
West Side
1 Unit Available
1567 NORTHERN NECK DRIVE
1567 Northern Neck Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1380 sqft
UNIT 202 . 2 level condo within short distance to Silver line metro station, Walk to shops and Restaurants. New paint, new appliances and new floors in kitchen , new ceramic floors in upper stairs baths. Granite kitchen counter tops.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tysons East
1 Unit Available
1591 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1591 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
998 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous unit. The one you've been waiting for is now on the market. 2019 REMOLDED THOROUGHLY. New HW floor, New Paint, New appliances and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tysons Central 123
1 Unit Available
1641 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1641 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION AND STYLE - Granite Counters, Custom Cabinets, Stainless Appliances! STUNNING Two Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Tysons Central 123
1 Unit Available
1625 INTERNATIONAL DRIVE
1625 International Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available April 1! Fabulous 1Bedroom and 1 bath in heart of Tysons*Hardwood Floors throughout*Cozy gas FirePlace *Large master bedroom, Walk-In closet*In-unit laundry*Assigned pkg space + plenty of guest spots*Pool, fitness room, clubhouse**SUPERB
City Guide for Tysons Corner, VA

Toying around on your iPhone? Well, you can thank Tysons Corner. In May of 2001, the first ever Apple store opened in Tysons Corner Center, an indoor mall that proudly boasts over 2,000,000 square feet of space and nearly 300 stores.

Tysons Corner has always been a social and financial fixture of the Washington, D.C. metropolis, but the great news is that due to recent development plans, its future just keeps brighter. While not a traditional urban center, Tysons Corner serves as one of the most vibrant and thriving areas in northern Virginia. With a quarter of its population in the 25-44 age bracket, upscale dining and entertainment options are clustered near every office building. Best of all, while Tysons lets you live at a slight remove from D.C., it’s still only 11 miles from the heart of the nation’s capital, meaning the city, and all of its museums, monuments and theaters are truly at your fingertips.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tysons Corner? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tysons Corner, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tysons Corner renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Tysons Corner 1 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 BedroomsTysons Corner 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTysons Corner 3 BedroomsTysons Corner Accessible ApartmentsTysons Corner Apartments with Balcony
Tysons Corner Apartments with GarageTysons Corner Apartments with GymTysons Corner Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTysons Corner Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTysons Corner Apartments with ParkingTysons Corner Apartments with Pool
Tysons Corner Apartments with Washer-DryerTysons Corner Dog Friendly ApartmentsTysons Corner Furnished ApartmentsTysons Corner Pet Friendly PlacesTysons Corner Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MD
Annandale, VAMcNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CentralEast Side
Old CourthouseTysons Central 7
Tysons Central 123Tysons East

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University