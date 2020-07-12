/
tysons east
260 Apartments for rent in Tysons East, Tysons Corner, VA
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- to four-bedroom homes, some on two levels, furnished and unfurnished. New cabinets, counters, large windows, new flooring, W/D in most. Amenities include pool, playground, basketball and volleyball courts. Near shopping, dining, transit.
1550 Spring Gate Drive #8315
1550 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gates Of McLean Condo for rent - 2 BR's, 2 Baths - Beautiful, Spacious Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit is located on the 3rd Floor of the building in The Gates of McLean Condo community.
1601 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1601 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
GREAT NEW PRICE FOR ONE OF THE LARGEST MODELS IN THE BUILDING!! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condo also has a spacious BALCONY that BACKS TO WOODS & CITY. Located in the GATES OF MCLEAN.
1580 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1580 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
998 sqft
PRIME LOCATION IN THE HEART OF TYSONS****RENOVATED AND SPARKLING 2BR 2BA UNIT WITH UPGRADES GALORE***NEW FLOORING AND CARPET***MINUTES TO METRO, 496 & 66 ETC....
1600 SPRING GATE DRIVE
1600 Spring Gate Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Jon Bass and Douglas Realty present to you a beautiful 1 bed/1 bath condo in McLean/Tysons area. The condo is 0.3 MILES TO THE MCLEAN METRO STATION, a block away from Capital One HQ, Tyson's Corner Center is only 1.
Nouvelle
7911 Westpark Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,707
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,941
1171 sqft
Minutes from Tysons Corner in a chic, high-end community. On-site amenities include a fitness center, covered parking, a full-service concierge and a theater room. Units offer Leedo kitchen cabinetry and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,473
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,293
1323 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Avalon Tysons Corner
1569 Onyx Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1232 sqft
Newly upgraded apartments that feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. The community has a pet spa, a modern fitness center with yoga and spinning, and a swimming pool under the sun.
Peachtree of McLean
2042 Peach Orchard Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,215
1227 sqft
Convenient amenities including extra storage and in-unit laundry. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to shopping at Tyson's Galleria and Tyson's Corner Center. Centered between I-495, and I-66 for easy access. Dogs and cats welcome.
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,621
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,439
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,587
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1225 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons is just a short walk from the new McLean Silver Line Metro. Our community is nestled in a beautiful, natural setting bordered by trees and large areas of lush green space.
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.
1922 Anderson Road
1922 Anderson Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1204 sqft
1922 Anderson Road Available 08/01/20 Expanded Pimmit Hills Rambler with Family Room, Attached Master Bath - Charm and 1-level convenience * Rear Bump-out gives 1200+ sq. ft.
1408 HARVEST CROSSING DRIVE
1408 Harvest Crossing Drive, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
2500 sqft
Lovely Spacious 4 br 4.5 ba end unit townhome in the prestigious community of Evans Farm. This spectacular home features a gourmet kitchen hardwood floors on the main and upper levels. Fully finished lower level with rec room, den and full bath.
7305 Eldorado Street
7305 Eldorado Street, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1638 sqft
Hallcrest Heights: Spacious Brick Townhome, UPDATED Kit & Baths! Large Rooms.
7737 BRIDLE PATH LN
7737 Bridle Path Lane, McLean, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Move-in ready rental in The Hunt waiting for you! 4 bedrooms on the upper level and a spacious lower level with walk-out. Updated kitchen with eat-in area and garage access. Great back yard with deck and screened in porch.
8043 MERRY OAKS CT
8043 Merry Oaks Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
No in-person showings until tenant moves out end of July, thank you. A large, spacious three bedroom townhome in the heart of Tysons, this property is in walking distance to Tyson's Corner Mall and the upcoming Metro Silver Line.
7981 VIGNE COURT
7981 Vigne Court, Tysons Corner, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2304 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, super clean, all brick, and light-filled 4-levels of end unit TH in heart of Tysons Cornor. Gleaming hardwood floorsthroughout entire 1st, 2nd, and 3rd levels. 4 bedrooms in up level and 4.5 upgraded bathrooms.
1205 S HUNTRESS COURT
1205 South Huntress Court, McLean, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
1000 sqft
Fully remodeled walkout 1 bedroom 1 bath basement for rent. Brand new kitchen and appliances. Washer and Dryer. New Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring. New Paint. Private Living for one or two people in the heart of Mclean.
8126 BOSS STREET
8126 Boss Street, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1990 sqft
In the heart of Tysons Corner, unbeatable sought-after location, this luxurious 3 bed, 3.
7525 MAGARITY ROAD
7525 Magarity Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
884 sqft
Location,Location, Location, one level renovated single family with more than 10K sqft of land. Living /dining room Kitchen wood floors, updated windows, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, combo washer &Dryer.
2001 HILEMAN ROAD
2001 Hileman Road, Pimmit Hills, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful light filled house with open floor plan. Close to Silver line McLean metro station.Renovated living room, dinning room , kitchen, Rec, room and laundry room. Spacious MB with private bath. Storage in attic and basement.
