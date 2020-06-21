Rent Calculator
Home
/
Suffolk, VA
/
3604 Halter Cove
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3604 Halter Cove
3604 Halter Cove
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Suffolk
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3604 Halter Cove, Suffolk, VA 23435
Sleepy Hole
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 2 story from Creekside Elem and New Library. Maple Hardwood floors, new carpet and paint, 2 car garage and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3604 Halter Cove have any available units?
3604 Halter Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Suffolk, VA
.
How much is rent in Suffolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Suffolk Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3604 Halter Cove have?
Some of 3604 Halter Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3604 Halter Cove currently offering any rent specials?
3604 Halter Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3604 Halter Cove pet-friendly?
No, 3604 Halter Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Suffolk
.
Does 3604 Halter Cove offer parking?
Yes, 3604 Halter Cove does offer parking.
Does 3604 Halter Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3604 Halter Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3604 Halter Cove have a pool?
No, 3604 Halter Cove does not have a pool.
Does 3604 Halter Cove have accessible units?
No, 3604 Halter Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 3604 Halter Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3604 Halter Cove has units with dishwashers.
