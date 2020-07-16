3715 Sugar Creek Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

2 bedroom one and half bath end unit town house on a cul-de-sac, close to shopping and the interstate. On the first floor we have a updated kitchen, with all new appliances and modern lighting,as well as a half bathroom, and an open concept living room space with a fireplace for decoration only, and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The backyard has an attached storage space. The Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub, and a laundry facility, (new laundry machines included). The master bedroom has two closets. Central A.C and heat. Call PMI Virginia at (757)752-9091 today to see this townhouse! Also visit our website to see more great homes!



To view a video of this property, copy this link to your browser.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjmTr8G0Apk&feature=youtu.be



LEASE REQUIREMENT ? 12 Months Minimum

QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL?

- Have at least 3 times the rent in verifiable, reliable income (exception ? Military with BAH or HUD voucher)

- Have no more than 2 occupants/bedroom

- Not owe any money to a previous landlord

- Not have any recent evictions

- Not have any unpaid utilities or car payments reported on the credit report or court records

- Not have been convicted of any crimes against people or property

- Not have been convicted of any drug manufacturing or distribution charges

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Visit our company website at www.pmivirginia.com

Click on Rentals and click on VIEW DETAILS for the property you want to apply for, then click on APPLY ONLINE.

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Two months of income verification for all sources of income, Government Issued IDs for all adults)

Complete all the Required Information then Hit Submit

Go to your e-mail and find the e-signature that will walk you through signing and paying for the application.

UPON ACCEPTANCE ? Lease must be signed, and deposit paid within 48 hours of acceptance. (See exception for SEC 8 voucher holders below.) A whole month?s rent will be due upon move-in. If lease begins after the first of the month, a prorated rent will be charged for the second month of the lease term.

MILITARY APPLICANTS ? Please upload a copy of your most current orders with your application. Your PRD must be at least 12 months after your lease start date.

SEC 8 APPLICANTS ? Please upload a copy of your voucher with your application. If the voucher indicates a bedroom # the same as the property you are applying for or more, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least one times the rent. If your voucher indicates a bedroom # lower than the number of bedrooms you are applying for, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least two times the rent. Property will remain on the market until a reservation fee equal to one times the rent is received, since HUD will not allow a lease to be signed until after the property passes inspection.



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Application Fee - $40 per Adult (+$5 processing fee if you pay on-line)

Deposit ? Minimum of one-month rent. Could be higher based on risk factors.

Filter Maintenance Program - $15/Month in homes with central air

Pet Application Fees - $20 for the first pet $15 for add?l paid to petscreening.com

Pet Initiation Fee - $250-400/pet, depending on the risk factor result from petscreening.com

Pet Rent - $25-45/pet, depending on ?paw score? from petscreening.com

$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only

First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries