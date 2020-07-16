All apartments in Portsmouth
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

3715 Sugar Creek Cir

3715 Sugar Creek Circle · (757) 500-8247
Location

3715 Sugar Creek Circle, Portsmouth, VA 23703
Peachtree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
2 bedroom one and half bath end unit town house on a cul-de-sac, close to shopping and the interstate. On the first floor we have a updated kitchen, with all new appliances and modern lighting,as well as a half bathroom, and an open concept living room space with a fireplace for decoration only, and a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The backyard has an attached storage space. The Upstairs has two bedrooms, a full bathroom with a tub, and a laundry facility, (new laundry machines included). The master bedroom has two closets. Central A.C and heat. Call PMI Virginia at (757)752-9091 today to see this townhouse! Also visit our website to see more great homes!

To view a video of this property, copy this link to your browser.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjmTr8G0Apk&feature=youtu.be

LEASE REQUIREMENT ? 12 Months Minimum
QUALIFIED APPLICANTS WILL?
- Have at least 3 times the rent in verifiable, reliable income (exception ? Military with BAH or HUD voucher)
- Have no more than 2 occupants/bedroom
- Not owe any money to a previous landlord
- Not have any recent evictions
- Not have any unpaid utilities or car payments reported on the credit report or court records
- Not have been convicted of any crimes against people or property
- Not have been convicted of any drug manufacturing or distribution charges
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Visit our company website at www.pmivirginia.com
Click on Rentals and click on VIEW DETAILS for the property you want to apply for, then click on APPLY ONLINE.
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Two months of income verification for all sources of income, Government Issued IDs for all adults)
Complete all the Required Information then Hit Submit
Go to your e-mail and find the e-signature that will walk you through signing and paying for the application.
UPON ACCEPTANCE ? Lease must be signed, and deposit paid within 48 hours of acceptance. (See exception for SEC 8 voucher holders below.) A whole month?s rent will be due upon move-in. If lease begins after the first of the month, a prorated rent will be charged for the second month of the lease term.
MILITARY APPLICANTS ? Please upload a copy of your most current orders with your application. Your PRD must be at least 12 months after your lease start date.
SEC 8 APPLICANTS ? Please upload a copy of your voucher with your application. If the voucher indicates a bedroom # the same as the property you are applying for or more, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least one times the rent. If your voucher indicates a bedroom # lower than the number of bedrooms you are applying for, we require you have monthly verifiable, reliable income of at least two times the rent. Property will remain on the market until a reservation fee equal to one times the rent is received, since HUD will not allow a lease to be signed until after the property passes inspection.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Application Fee - $40 per Adult (+$5 processing fee if you pay on-line)
Deposit ? Minimum of one-month rent. Could be higher based on risk factors.
Filter Maintenance Program - $15/Month in homes with central air
Pet Application Fees - $20 for the first pet $15 for add?l paid to petscreening.com
Pet Initiation Fee - $250-400/pet, depending on the risk factor result from petscreening.com
Pet Rent - $25-45/pet, depending on ?paw score? from petscreening.com
$1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment; Online Payments Only
First Month's Rent due at Lease Execution / This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days depending on how quickly your references respond to our inquiries

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Sugar Creek Cir have any available units?
3715 Sugar Creek Cir has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Portsmouth, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Portsmouth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3715 Sugar Creek Cir have?
Some of 3715 Sugar Creek Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Sugar Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Sugar Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Sugar Creek Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 3715 Sugar Creek Cir is pet friendly.
Does 3715 Sugar Creek Cir offer parking?
No, 3715 Sugar Creek Cir does not offer parking.
Does 3715 Sugar Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3715 Sugar Creek Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Sugar Creek Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3715 Sugar Creek Cir has a pool.
Does 3715 Sugar Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 3715 Sugar Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Sugar Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Sugar Creek Cir has units with dishwashers.
