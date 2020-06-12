Apartment List
131 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Prentis Park
33 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
5652 Picadilly Lane
5652 Picadilly Lane, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
5652 Picadilly Lane Available 07/01/20 ****SPACIOUS 2 Bed 2 FULL Bath convenient to shopping! Don't miss this one! - Spacious townhouse convenient to shopping with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Available Today! Contains approx. 1,500 sqft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
220 Paradise Dr
220 Paradise Drive, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
NEW PORT. This Beautiful 3 story townhome has it all! Featuring two master suites w/ full baths & large walk-in closets, Open Living & Dining on 2nd level living great for entertaining, 1st level family/bonus room, outside deck ,2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51 Willow Bend Ct
51 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
441 Dinwiddie Street
441 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
301 London Street
301 London Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Quiet condo in park like setting. Short distance from Shipyard, PNMC, the Interstate, and the Coast Guard Service Center. This first floor unit is larger than most at 1200 sq ft. Open Layout and reserved covered parking with storage.

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Peachtree
1 Unit Available
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park View
1 Unit Available
51 Elm Avenue
51 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
51 Elm Avenue Available 05/01/20 51 Elm Avenue - 1 story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Hardwood floors with ceiling fans and ample closets. Granite counters in kitchen with clothes washer/ dryer adjacent.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Downtown Norfolk
17 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1207 sqft
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
16 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1142 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Downtown Norfolk
13 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
906 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Nansemond
10 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Downtown Norfolk
11 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Downtown Norfolk
10 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. ELEGANT LIVING WITH CITY VIBES.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated March 27 at 07:16pm
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
937 sqft
Hi-rise living in a historic district in Norfolk City. Carpeted units with spacious interiors, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Elevator and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
2 Units Available
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
415 St. Pauls Blvd Unit 704
415 Saint Pauls Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1498 sqft
415 St. Pauls Blvd Unit 704 Available 07/01/20 415 St. Pauls Blvd Unit 704 - Spectacular Rotunda penthouse loft w/ city views.All the upgrades.Shows like a model.One of only 8 penthouse lofts. 2 stories with balcony.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
3725 Radford Circle
3725 Radford Circle, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1178 sqft
3725 Radford Circle Available 08/01/20 2BR Updated Townhouse in Western Branch - New LVT Hardwood Floors - - Updated Counter Tops in Kitchen! - LVT flooring on first floor! - Fenced in back yard with storage shed - Close to Neighborhood YMCA - Short

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
388 Boush St., #208
388 Boush Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1047 sqft
388 Boush St., #208 Available 06/15/20 DOWNTOWN AREA - Downtown living in style - 2nd floor condominium. Parking additIonal per car in city garage. No Pets. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash collection.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Western Branch North
1 Unit Available
2807 Cardiff Lane
2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.

June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portsmouth rents increased over the past month

Portsmouth rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $790 for a one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $950 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Portsmouth.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

