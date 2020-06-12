129 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Churchland West
6 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
11 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$980
950 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Prentis Park
33 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Hodges Manor
6 Units Available
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
14 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 02:10pm
Edgefield
7 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cavalier Manor
1 Unit Available
1560 Darren Circle
1560 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Char - Charlestowne Condominiums (RLNE5834262)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cavalier Manor
1 Unit Available
1541 Darren Circle
1541 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Charletowne Condominiums - Great location! (RLNE4846391)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
5652 Picadilly Lane
5652 Picadilly Lane, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1500 sqft
5652 Picadilly Lane Available 07/01/20 ****SPACIOUS 2 Bed 2 FULL Bath convenient to shopping! Don't miss this one! - Spacious townhouse convenient to shopping with 2 large bedrooms upstairs. Available Today! Contains approx. 1,500 sqft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
220 Paradise Dr
220 Paradise Drive, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
NEW PORT. This Beautiful 3 story townhome has it all! Featuring two master suites w/ full baths & large walk-in closets, Open Living & Dining on 2nd level living great for entertaining, 1st level family/bonus room, outside deck ,2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
515 London Street
515 London St, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Historic 2 bedroom apartment located in Olde Town. Spacious, modern and open floor plan. Private balcony. Large windows for tons of natural lighting. Numerous shops and restaurants. Take a relaxing ride on the Ferry or visit a few of the museums.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
517 Craford Place
517 Craford Place, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX, JUST A HALF BLOCK FROM THE WATER IN THESWIMMING POINT SECTION OF OLD TOWNE. JUST STEPS FROM PORTSMOUTH NAVALHOSPITAL, OLDE TOWNE'S AWARD WINNING RESTAURANTS. CONVENIENT TO ALL BASES &INTERSTATES.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Downtown Portsmouth
1 Unit Available
605 Dinwiddie Street
605 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
This newly renovated first floor 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is Very nicely done. This is in the heart of Old Towne near the restaurants, Commodore Theater, and all the shops Old Towne has to offer. So convenient to the Navel hospital and ship yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51 Willow Bend Ct
51 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
441 Dinwiddie Street
441 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
301 London Street
301 London Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Quiet condo in park like setting. Short distance from Shipyard, PNMC, the Interstate, and the Coast Guard Service Center. This first floor unit is larger than most at 1200 sq ft. Open Layout and reserved covered parking with storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
326 Worthington Square
326 Worthington Square, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
CLEAN, WELL MAINTAINED AND BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN DESIRABLE OLDE TOWN PORTSMOUTH. CONVENIENT TO MILITARY BASES, NAVAL HOSPITAL, SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT. APPLICANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3713 Kingman Avenue
3713 Kingman Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
720 sqft
3713 Kingman Ave - One story home in an established neighborhood in central Portsmouth. 2 bedrooms and one bath . Energy efficient windows with blinds. New carpet & paint. Clothes washer/dryer hookups. Single car garage with a fenced back yard.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
301 Dinwiddie Street
301 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Vintage Charm with modern amenities, Come on down to Olde Towne! This spaciouscorner unit, 2 bed 1 bath apartment home with extra large windows throughout provideloads of natural light.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Park View
1 Unit Available
1030 Ann Street
1030 Ann Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$850
Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex conveniently located in Portsmouth, close to interstate, Shopping and Entertainment. Located in a quiet neighborhood with an open and spacious living area. Tenant Occupied until 4/30- available May 8th.

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Peachtree
1 Unit Available
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Cradock
1 Unit Available
119 Afton Parkway
119 Afton Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Large 2 BR Apt near NNSY and Jordan Bridge. First floor unit. Hardwood floors, open living and dining room. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Washer/Dryer hook ups. Water/Sewer included in rent. Sorry no pets allowed.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Park View
1 Unit Available
70 Elm Avenue
70 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath available for immediate possession! Convenient to Portsmouth Naval Hospital, shipyard, interstates and more! You have your own private entrance in front and rear. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park View
1 Unit Available
51 Elm Avenue
51 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
51 Elm Avenue Available 05/01/20 51 Elm Avenue - 1 story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Hardwood floors with ceiling fans and ample closets. Granite counters in kitchen with clothes washer/ dryer adjacent.

Welcome to the June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Portsmouth rents increased over the past month

Portsmouth rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $790 for a one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $950 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Portsmouth.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

