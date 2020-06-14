Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portsmouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Hodges Manor
6 Units Available
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Prentis Park
34 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
340 Court Street
340 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3455 sqft
Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
419 North St
419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2050 sqft
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don?t have to maintain it.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westhaven Park
1 Unit Available
3608 Turnpike Rd
3608 Turnpike Road, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This is a Large Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in the Westhaven neighborhood of Portsmouth. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
517 Craford Place
517 Craford Place, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 1ST FLOOR DUPLEX, JUST A HALF BLOCK FROM THE WATER IN THESWIMMING POINT SECTION OF OLD TOWNE. JUST STEPS FROM PORTSMOUTH NAVALHOSPITAL, OLDE TOWNE'S AWARD WINNING RESTAURANTS. CONVENIENT TO ALL BASES &INTERSTATES.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Circle S
27 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained ranch with a large yard. 3 bedroom, 1 story living with beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer and a cute breakfast nook, overlook your huge backyard and peaceful views of the golf course from your backyard deck.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
9 Albemarle Street
9 Albemarle Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
441 Dinwiddie Street
441 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
301 Dinwiddie Street
301 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Vintage Charm with modern amenities, Come on down to Olde Towne! This spaciouscorner unit, 2 bed 1 bath apartment home with extra large windows throughout provideloads of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Cradock
1 Unit Available
119 Afton Parkway
119 Afton Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Large 2 BR Apt near NNSY and Jordan Bridge. First floor unit. Hardwood floors, open living and dining room. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Washer/Dryer hook ups. Water/Sewer included in rent. Sorry no pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
2624 Detroit Street
2624 Detroit St, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Shea Terrace
1 Unit Available
246 Constitution Ave
246 Constitution Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1539 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 4BR, 1BA Cape Cod - This lovely cape cod home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a lot of character and boasts a large living room and dining room area.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park View
1 Unit Available
51 Elm Avenue
51 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
51 Elm Avenue Available 05/01/20 51 Elm Avenue - 1 story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Hardwood floors with ceiling fans and ample closets. Granite counters in kitchen with clothes washer/ dryer adjacent.

1 of 1

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
Hodges Manor
1 Unit Available
1008 Martin Avenue
1008 Martin Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1295 sqft
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and recently remodeled stair way. New HVAC installed in 2019. First floor has two bedrooms w/ full bath.

1 of 20

Last updated March 14 at 07:04pm
Mount Hermon
1 Unit Available
945 Cambridge Avenue
945 Cambridge Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
996 sqft
This brick ranch home is in an established neighborhood and was completely remodeled top to bottom 8 years ago. Pride of ownership shows in this very well taken care of home. Newer gas hot water heater, entire exterior is vinyl wrapped.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,037
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,019
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Signature Style in the City.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downtown Norfolk
10 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,060
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. ELEGANT LIVING WITH CITY VIBES.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are doing our part by joining in the worldwide efforts to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing. Even though our doors are closed, we are still inside and conducting business virtually.
City Guide for Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, Virginia is home to the largest naval shipyard in the world. Don't let the name confuse you, though. It's named after the neighboring city of Norfolk.

Portsmouth is a city that forms a piece of what seems like a seamless community surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. The Seven Cities of Hampton Roads include Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News. The first official successful settlement in the Americas, Jamestown, lies only a few miles up river. Colonial era homes still line the streets mixed with modern advancements and the skyscrapers of downtown Norfolk. The military has a strong presence in the city and makes for the majority of the local infrastructure. Unemployment is remarkably low and cost of living is more reasonable in this area than adjacent cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Portsmouth, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Portsmouth renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

