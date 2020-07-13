183 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
25 Units Available
Prentis Park
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
13 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Last updated July 10 at 09:30pm
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Hodges Manor
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Merrifields
4117 Tarnywood Drive
4117 Tarnywood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
4117 Tarnywood Drive Available 08/10/20 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME - 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM. PET CONSIDERED W/OWNER APPROVAL & PET DEPOSIT. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. EAT IN KITCHEN.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenway Ct W
4015 Greenway Court West, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4015 Greenway Ct W in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
419 North St
419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2050 sqft
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don't have to maintain it.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
340 Court Street
340 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3455 sqft
Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
409 Glasgow Street
409 Glasgow Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom downstairs unit close access to all of Olde Towne, Ports Naval, NNSY, USCG service center. A short ferry ride to Norfolk and all it offers. Rent includes water and Gas. Pet friendly. This is a recent renovation and is like new.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Mount Hermon
1208 Mt Vernon Avenue
1208 Mount Vernon Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
FULLY REMODELED, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, ALL NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH UPDATED FIXTURES. SMALL FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW ROOF JUST INSTALLED. JUST MINUTES FROM WILLET HALL AND MARY VIEW MEDICAL CENTER.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Prentis Park
1717 Richmond Avenue
1717 Richmond Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beautiful home that is well maintained. You will love the many upgrades. Smoking and pets are NOT permitted. Home was completely renovated in 2016 to include HVAC and roof. Washer and dryer conveys as is.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
121 Fresnel Avenue
121 Fresnel Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1691 sqft
Gated Condo Community. Landscape & lawn maintain by Condo Association. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, Granite countertop kitchen. attached two car garage. Privacy fence. parks, interstates, military bases, schools and shopping nearby.

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
31 Willow Bend Ct
31 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
403 Dinwiddie Street
403 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
826 sqft
Live in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room, kitchen (including all appliances), laundry closet is conveniently located to VA Hospital, restaurants, shopping, etc. Permitted parking on the street only.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Park View
70 Elm Avenue
70 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1150 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath available for immediate possession! Convenient to Portsmouth Naval Hospital, shipyard, interstates and more! You have your own private entrance in front and rear. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms.

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Edgefield
5816 Brookmere Lane
5816 Brookmere Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Brick ranch with large yard, convenient to bases. OWNER Financing/ Rent to own! Your job is your credit/ easy qualifying with your down payment! Large yard! Large brick ranch with back deck, perfect for cookouts.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
9 Albemarle Street
9 Albemarle Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Shea Terrace
1908 Boston Street
1908 Boston Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1564 sqft
Portsmouth - 1908 Boston Street - Spacious 3bdrm/1bth cape cod. Din area is off the remodeled kitchen. Living room. Office area with built-in shelves. Nice sized bdrm on 2nd floor (could be playroom) w/ deep closet space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cavalier Manor
4618 Greenwood Drive
4618 Greenwood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1354 sqft
Charlestowne Condominiums - Great location (RLNE4624869)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3713 Kingman Avenue
3713 Kingman Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
720 sqft
3713 Kingman Ave - One story home in an established neighborhood in central Portsmouth. 2 bedrooms and one bath . Energy efficient windows with blinds. New carpet & paint. Clothes washer/dryer hookups. Single car garage with a fenced back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
301 Dinwiddie Street
301 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Vintage Charm with modern amenities, Come on down to Olde Towne! This spaciouscorner unit, 2 bed 1 bath apartment home with extra large windows throughout provideloads of natural light.

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Port Norfolk
2624 Detroit Street
2624 Detroit St, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.

July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Portsmouth rents increased slightly over the past month

Portsmouth rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

