171 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with balcony
Portsmouth, Virginia is home to the largest naval shipyard in the world. Don't let the name confuse you, though. It's named after the neighboring city of Norfolk.
Portsmouth is a city that forms a piece of what seems like a seamless community surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. The Seven Cities of Hampton Roads include Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News. The first official successful settlement in the Americas, Jamestown, lies only a few miles up river. Colonial era homes still line the streets mixed with modern advancements and the skyscrapers of downtown Norfolk. The military has a strong presence in the city and makes for the majority of the local infrastructure. Unemployment is remarkably low and cost of living is more reasonable in this area than adjacent cities. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portsmouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.