Apartment List
/
VA
/
portsmouth
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

171 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
14 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Churchland West
6 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Prentis Park
33 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
419 North St
419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2050 sqft
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don?t have to maintain it.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
13 Fairview Circle South
13 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2108 sqft
This home stands out! You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2-1/2 bathrooms in Fairview Heights! This home offers over 2,100 square feet of living space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
122 Shea Street
122 Shea Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
909 sqft
Shea Farms - Beautiful 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Fresh paint throughout the home. Built in surround sound, Deck off the side of the home. Spacious back yard that's perfect for entertaining. Storage shed with lots of space.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
340 Court Street
340 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3455 sqft
Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
27 APPOMATTOX Avenue
27 Appomattox Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$900
988 sqft
NICE HOME LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN, FRONT PORCH, SUN ROOM INTHE BACK, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, CONVENIENT TO GOLF COURSE AND TIDEWATER COMMUNITY COLLEGE PLUS SHOPING AND RESTAURANTS.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3818 Kingman Avenue
3818 Kingman Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Such a charming well maintained cape cod. 4 Bedrooms, two upstairs, two downstairs & 2 full bathrooms both remodeled, Large walk-in closet. Newly upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, designated laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
220 Paradise Dr
220 Paradise Drive, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
NEW PORT. This Beautiful 3 story townhome has it all! Featuring two master suites w/ full baths & large walk-in closets, Open Living & Dining on 2nd level living great for entertaining, 1st level family/bonus room, outside deck ,2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
5816 Brookmere Lane
5816 Brookmere Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Brick ranch with large yard, convenient to bases. OWNER Financing/ Rent to own! Your job is your credit/ easy qualifying with your down payment! Large yard! Large brick ranch with back deck, perfect for cookouts.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Circle S
27 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained ranch with a large yard. 3 bedroom, 1 story living with beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer and a cute breakfast nook, overlook your huge backyard and peaceful views of the golf course from your backyard deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4 Canterbury Court
4 Canterbury Court, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2592 sqft
ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME MADE FOR COMPLETE COMFORT! Enjoy, granite counters & SS appliances. Large great room w/ built-in shelves & a gas fireplace. Huge yard w/ gazebo great for summer evenings of entertaining! Don't miss out!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Park View
1 Unit Available
73 Elm Street
73 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
504 sqft
FURNISHED COZY 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATH UPSTAIRS DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. IT OFFERS A LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM & EXTERIOR DECK TO SIT AND RELAX.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
602 North Street
602 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Located in Olde Towne, Just short walk to Downtown, Restaurants &, shops! Close to Navy hospital & bases! Renovated & Ready for Tenant!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9 Albemarle Street
9 Albemarle Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51 Willow Bend Ct
51 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
441 Dinwiddie Street
441 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1000 sqft
Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
4202 Quince Road
4202 Quince Road, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Well maintained 4 bd home w/ updated sunken kitchen with stainless appliances, cozy family room w/ fireplace and English Tudor design - imagine Game of Thrones theme parties with friends or family! Large fenced back yard with patio and deck - great

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Park View
1 Unit Available
70 Elm Avenue
70 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Fantastic 2 bedroom 1 bath available for immediate possession! Convenient to Portsmouth Naval Hospital, shipyard, interstates and more! You have your own private entrance in front and rear. All appliances in unit. Spacious bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
4829 Wycliff Road
4829 Wycliff Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath Brick ranch with converted garage now family room. Large eat in kitchen and dining room. Updated kitchen and baths. Available 07/07/2020. No Pets. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Park View
1 Unit Available
51 Elm Avenue
51 Elm Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
934 sqft
51 Elm Avenue Available 05/01/20 51 Elm Avenue - 1 story, 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on a corner lot. Hardwood floors with ceiling fans and ample closets. Granite counters in kitchen with clothes washer/ dryer adjacent.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3823 Caroline Avenue
3823 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
***REDUCED***CUTE DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD IT OFFERS 2-BEDROOMS, 1-BATH, LIVING RM, DINING RM, KITCHEN W/E-RANGE, DISHWASHER & FRIG, DET GARAGE W/WASHER & DRYER HOOK-UPS, NICE SIZED YARD GREAT FOR FAMILY FUN, SIDE COVERED PORCH TO SIT &
City Guide for Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, Virginia is home to the largest naval shipyard in the world. Don't let the name confuse you, though. It's named after the neighboring city of Norfolk.

Portsmouth is a city that forms a piece of what seems like a seamless community surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. The Seven Cities of Hampton Roads include Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News. The first official successful settlement in the Americas, Jamestown, lies only a few miles up river. Colonial era homes still line the streets mixed with modern advancements and the skyscrapers of downtown Norfolk. The military has a strong presence in the city and makes for the majority of the local infrastructure. Unemployment is remarkably low and cost of living is more reasonable in this area than adjacent cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Portsmouth, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portsmouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortsmouth 3 BedroomsPortsmouth Apartments under $700Portsmouth Apartments under $800
Portsmouth Apartments with BalconyPortsmouth Apartments with GaragePortsmouth Apartments with GymPortsmouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortsmouth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPortsmouth Apartments with Parking
Portsmouth Apartments with PoolPortsmouth Apartments with Washer-DryerPortsmouth Cheap PlacesPortsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury PlacesPortsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Edgefield

Apartments Near Colleges

Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
Norfolk State University