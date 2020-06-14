103 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Prentis Park
34 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
13 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Churchland West
5 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
367 Middle St
367 Middle Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Portsmouth. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, and yard. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $750/month rent. $750 security deposit required.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Park View
1 Unit Available
73 Elm Street
73 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
504 sqft
FURNISHED COZY 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATH UPSTAIRS DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. IT OFFERS A LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM & EXTERIOR DECK TO SIT AND RELAX.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
2624 Detroit Street
2624 Detroit St, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:49pm
Downtown Norfolk
18 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
667 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:36pm
Downtown Norfolk
13 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,118
586 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
Downtown Norfolk
14 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
733 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,193
647 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Signature Style in the City.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:07pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,239
731 sqft
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
14 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Norfolk
10 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
686 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. ELEGANT LIVING WITH CITY VIBES.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are doing our part by joining in the worldwide efforts to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing. Even though our doors are closed, we are still inside and conducting business virtually.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,808
684 sqft
Hi-rise living in a historic district in Norfolk City. Carpeted units with spacious interiors, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Elevator and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated March 27 at 07:16pm
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nansemond
9 Units Available
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
734 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
Downtown Norfolk
2 Units Available
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
669 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
220 W. Brambleton Ave #212
220 West Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1581 sqft
220 W Brambleton Avenue #212, Norfolk - Available NOW - Beautiful one bed room unit. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets, Viking stainless steel appliances, plenty of lighting, island bar, beautiful hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B
433 Saint Pauls Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
757 sqft
Beautiful studio in Downtown Norfolk - Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Ghent
1 Unit Available
410 Pembroke Ave - 3
410 Pembroke Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
1 BR/1 BA apartment in the heart of Ghent, located near The Hague. Large den open to kitchen. Refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included. Hardwood floors. Washer and dryer available. Private deck overlooking garden like setting.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Ghent
1 Unit Available
412 Warren Crescent - 4
412 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
1 BR/1 BA. Charming newly renovated apt. Exposed brick fireplace. Plantation style blinds. Remodeled kitchen including stainless steel range with gas cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher with granite countertops. Ample closet space.

June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Portsmouth rents increased over the past month

Portsmouth rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $790 for a one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $950 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.2% increase in Portsmouth.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

