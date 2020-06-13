Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:25 PM

168 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

Finding an apartment in Portsmouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:06pm
11 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
13 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Pepperwood Townhomes
1 Unit Available
Pepperwood Townhomes
3790 Pepperwood Ct, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now! At Pepperwood Townhomes, you’ll enjoy the comforts of beautiful townhomes featuring fireplaces and patios. Select from our spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Prentis Park
34 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Hodges Manor
6 Units Available
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:31pm
Edgefield
8 Units Available
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Churchland West
5 Units Available
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cavalier Manor
1 Unit Available
1541 Darren Circle
1541 Darren Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$925
940 sqft
Charletowne Condominiums - Great location! (RLNE4846391)

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
340 Court Street
340 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3455 sqft
Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Green
1 Unit Available
5920 Hampshire Green
5920 Hampshire Green Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2411 sqft
Bishops Green - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Churchland school district. Newly renovated downstairs, freshly painted, new flooring throughout downstairs. Open floor plan, large fenced back yard, 12x20 shed, two car attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Merrifields
1 Unit Available
4117 Tarnywood Drive
4117 Tarnywood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
4117 Tarnywood Drive Available 08/10/20 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME - 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM. PET CONSIDERED W/OWNER APPROVAL & PET DEPOSIT. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. EAT IN KITCHEN.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
709 Lanier Crescent
709 Lanier Crescent, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
709 Lanier Crescent Available 07/01/20 709 Lanier Cresent Nice 3 bedroom 1/2 bath newly renovated - Nicely rehabbed 3 bedroom with bonus room plus 1 1/2 baths. New kitchen appliances granite counter tops and floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Shea Street
122 Shea Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
909 sqft
Shea Farms - Beautiful 3 bedroom home on a large lot. Fresh paint throughout the home. Built in surround sound, Deck off the side of the home. Spacious back yard that's perfect for entertaining. Storage shed with lots of space.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
419 North St
419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2050 sqft
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don?t have to maintain it.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westhaven Park
1 Unit Available
3608 Turnpike Rd
3608 Turnpike Road, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
This is a Large Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home in the Westhaven neighborhood of Portsmouth. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenway Ct W
4015 Greenway Court West, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4015 Greenway Ct W in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13 Fairview Circle South
13 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2108 sqft
This home stands out! You must see this beautiful 4 bedroom home with 2-1/2 bathrooms in Fairview Heights! This home offers over 2,100 square feet of living space.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
5816 Brookmere Lane
5816 Brookmere Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Brick ranch with large yard, convenient to bases. OWNER Financing/ Rent to own! Your job is your credit/ easy qualifying with your down payment! Large yard! Large brick ranch with back deck, perfect for cookouts.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
3508 Elliott Avenue
3508 Elliott Ave, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2014 sqft
Modern home built in 2018! Impressive 2 story foyer leads to open concept kitchen and great room with flexible dining space. Custom kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, center island, soft close drawers, and cabinets.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Circle S
27 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained ranch with a large yard. 3 bedroom, 1 story living with beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer and a cute breakfast nook, overlook your huge backyard and peaceful views of the golf course from your backyard deck.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9 Albemarle Street
9 Albemarle Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1768 sqft
Beautifully updated and upgraded Cape Cod style home in the Lynn Shores community.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51 Willow Bend Ct
51 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
4202 Quince Road
4202 Quince Road, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Well maintained 4 bd home w/ updated sunken kitchen with stainless appliances, cozy family room w/ fireplace and English Tudor design - imagine Game of Thrones theme parties with friends or family! Large fenced back yard with patio and deck - great
City Guide for Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, Virginia is home to the largest naval shipyard in the world. Don't let the name confuse you, though. It's named after the neighboring city of Norfolk.

Portsmouth is a city that forms a piece of what seems like a seamless community surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. The Seven Cities of Hampton Roads include Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News. The first official successful settlement in the Americas, Jamestown, lies only a few miles up river. Colonial era homes still line the streets mixed with modern advancements and the skyscrapers of downtown Norfolk. The military has a strong presence in the city and makes for the majority of the local infrastructure. Unemployment is remarkably low and cost of living is more reasonable in this area than adjacent cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Portsmouth, VA

Finding an apartment in Portsmouth that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

