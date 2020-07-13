237 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portsmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
25 Units Available
Prentis Park
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
13 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:30pm
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
6 Units Available
Hodges Manor
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
302 Worthington Square
302 Worthington Square, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
Worthington Square - Brick condo in beautiful Olde Town Portsmouth historic district. 2 story unit includes eat in kitchen with appliances. Partially fenced in backyard with patio and shed. Stackable W/D. Assigned parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
3823 Caroline Avenue
3823 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
3823 Caroline Avenue #A, Portsmouth - Available NOW - Cute duplex in an established neighborhood. It offers 2 bedroom, 1 bath with living room, dining room, kitchen with range, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
405 Court Street ^^
405 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2642 sqft
2 BED / 2.5 BATH 19TH CENTURY HOME - 19TH CENTURY HOME. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS. SPACIOUS ROOMS, OFF STREET PARKING - TENANT MUST OBTAIN CITY PARKING PERMIT. SECURITY SYSTEM AT TENANT EXPENSE. FIREPLACES CANNOT BE USED.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
419 North St
419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2050 sqft
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don't have to maintain it.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Park View
205 Hatton Street
205 Hatton Street, Portsmouth, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is located on the 2nd floor of a very charming older building. It has lots of natural light! A beautiful large deck is located off the living room to enjoy some time outside or entertaining guests.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Mimosa Rd
125 Mimosa Road, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
960 sqft
125 Mimosa Rd Available 07/15/20 125 Mimosa Rd - 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with detached garage, laundry room, dining room, and plenty of yard space. Hardwood flooring throughout. (RLNE4732974)

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Merrifields
4110 Forresthills Drive
4110 Forresthills Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1451 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming Merrifields ranch home is conveniently located near Churchland Park, several Churchland schools, and easy freeway access.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
704 Sawgrass Lane
704 Sawgrass Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely townhome with water view! Nestled in quiet neighborhood, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit. Large master with walk in close, master bath and high ceiling. Large loft/landing area at top of stairs great for den.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
733 Brunswick Road
733 Brunswick Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Inviting ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. There is also beautiful laminate wood flooring and ceramic tile.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
220 Paradise Dr
220 Paradise Drive, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1930 sqft
NEW PORT. This Beautiful 3 story townhome has it all! Featuring two master suites w/ full baths & large walk-in closets, Open Living & Dining on 2nd level living great for entertaining, 1st level family/bonus room, outside deck ,2 car garage.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
528 Hampton Place
528 Hampton Place, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Stunning Completely Renovated located in the Old Towne section of Portsmouth Va.This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5502 W Norfolk Road
5502 West Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
857 sqft
Well maintained Churchland ranch style duplex featuring all brick exterior, large backyard, storage shed and washer/dryer. Close proximity to highway 17, 164 & 664. Manageable commute to all local military installations.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Mount Hermon
1208 Mt Vernon Avenue
1208 Mount Vernon Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
FULLY REMODELED, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, ALL NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH UPDATED FIXTURES. SMALL FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW ROOF JUST INSTALLED. JUST MINUTES FROM WILLET HALL AND MARY VIEW MEDICAL CENTER.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Prentis Park
1717 Richmond Avenue
1717 Richmond Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beautiful home that is well maintained. You will love the many upgrades. Smoking and pets are NOT permitted. Home was completely renovated in 2016 to include HVAC and roof. Washer and dryer conveys as is.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
121 Fresnel Avenue
121 Fresnel Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1691 sqft
Gated Condo Community. Landscape & lawn maintain by Condo Association. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, Granite countertop kitchen. attached two car garage. Privacy fence. parks, interstates, military bases, schools and shopping nearby.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Prentis Park
1413 Des Moines Avenue
1413 Des Moines Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Move in ready! Two bedroom, two bathroom duplex. Call/Text to schedule a viewing.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Cradock
89 Dahlgren Avenue
89 Dahlgren Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$795
600 sqft
Photos are of a like unit. This 2 bedroom 1 bath, 2nd floor unit is located conveniently near Victory Blvd in Cradock. Freshly rehabbed with new carpet and paint! Bright interior, front porch, and a HUGE yard. Ground maintenance included with rent.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Edgefield
5816 Brookmere Lane
5816 Brookmere Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Brick ranch with large yard, convenient to bases. OWNER Financing/ Rent to own! Your job is your credit/ easy qualifying with your down payment! Large yard! Large brick ranch with back deck, perfect for cookouts.
City Guide for Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, Virginia is home to the largest naval shipyard in the world. Don't let the name confuse you, though. It's named after the neighboring city of Norfolk.

Portsmouth is a city that forms a piece of what seems like a seamless community surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. The Seven Cities of Hampton Roads include Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News. The first official successful settlement in the Americas, Jamestown, lies only a few miles up river. Colonial era homes still line the streets mixed with modern advancements and the skyscrapers of downtown Norfolk. The military has a strong presence in the city and makes for the majority of the local infrastructure. Unemployment is remarkably low and cost of living is more reasonable in this area than adjacent cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Portsmouth, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Portsmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

