/
/
/
prentis park
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
217 Apartments for rent in Prentis Park, Portsmouth, VA
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
27 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2008 Des Moines Ave
2008 Des Moines Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1217 sqft
2 BR 2 Bath, single family home in Portsmouth - Beautiful two bedroom home in Portsmouth available now for lease. Big front porch, Spacious kitchen with a mud room off the side of it which leads to the backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1413 Des Moines Avenue
1413 Des Moines Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Move in ready! Two bedroom, two bathroom duplex. Call/Text to schedule a viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Prentis Park
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 Court Street ^^
405 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2642 sqft
2 BED / 2.5 BATH 19TH CENTURY HOME - 19TH CENTURY HOME. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS. SPACIOUS ROOMS, OFF STREET PARKING - TENANT MUST OBTAIN CITY PARKING PERMIT. SECURITY SYSTEM AT TENANT EXPENSE. FIREPLACES CANNOT BE USED.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
640 South St
640 South Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1297 sqft
Old Towne Portsmouth - Perfect 2 bedroom townhome located in the heart of Old Towne Portsmouth. Within 1 mile from shipyard/port, close to interstate, bases, and entertainment. Must see! (RLNE4798919)
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
442 Court St Unit A
442 Court St, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
AMAZING kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops, farm house island with butcher block, and stainless appliances. All the modern amenities in this first floor build in 1870 condo, including central heat and air.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
2320 Des Moines Avenue
2320 Des Moines Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 - some flexibility on an earlier move in date by a few days.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1539 Wool Avenue
1539 Wool Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1008 sqft
Cozy 3 bdrm 1 bth ranch conveniently located near Portsmouth Naval, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, shopping & interstate. Features include eat in kitchen w/appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer hook ups).
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1310 Centre Avenue
1310 Centre Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1610 sqft
Renovated charming 5 bedroom 2 bath home in Portsmouth. Large front porch, carpet, paint, washer/dryer hookups plus lots more. Close to restaurants, shopping, interstate, etc. SECTION 8 ALLOWED.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
442 Court Street
442 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1375 sqft
AMAZING kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, farm house island with butcher block, and stainless appliances. All the modern amenities in this first floor build in 1870 condo, including central heat and air.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
441 Dinwiddie Street
441 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Renovated in 2007, this historic charmer, built in 1890, is in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. Merely minutes to the Naval Medical Center, restaurants, entertainment, museums and ferry to Norfolk.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
215 Edison Avenue
215 Edison Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom and 1 bathroom brick duplex conveniently located in Portsmouth. This home features a sizable yard with convenient access to bases, Naval Hospital and Entertainment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
403 Dinwiddie Street
403 Dinwiddie Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
826 sqft
Live in the heart of Olde Towne Portsmouth. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath with living room, kitchen (including all appliances), laundry closet is conveniently located to VA Hospital, restaurants, shopping, etc. Permitted parking on the street only.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
408 Summers Place
408 Summers Place, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1976 sqft
Great family home built in 2017, located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to interstates and bases. Large fenced backyard. Open floor plan great for entertaining. Pets considered with one time pet fee. Available August 15.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1447 Talley Circle
1447 Talley Circle, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1440 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house in Westbury Place. Late model home with spacious living areas to hold furniture of your liking. Full appliance package to include Washer and Dryer for convenience.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
409 Glasgow Street
409 Glasgow Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom downstairs unit close access to all of Olde Towne, Ports Naval, NNSY, USCG service center. A short ferry ride to Norfolk and all it offers. Rent includes water and Gas. Pet friendly. This is a recent renovation and is like new.
1 of 49
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
528 Hampton Place
528 Hampton Place, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Stunning Completely Renovated located in the Old Towne section of Portsmouth Va.This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
1208 Mt Vernon Avenue
1208 Mount Vernon Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
FULLY REMODELED, FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT, ALL NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH UPDATED FIXTURES. SMALL FENCED IN BACKYARD. NEW ROOF JUST INSTALLED. JUST MINUTES FROM WILLET HALL AND MARY VIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
602 North Street
602 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1800 sqft
Located in Olde Towne, Just short walk to Downtown, Restaurants &, shops! Close to Navy hospital & bases! Renovated & Ready for Tenant!
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1908 Boston Street
1908 Boston Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1564 sqft
Portsmouth - 1908 Boston Street - Spacious 3bdrm/1bth cape cod. Din area is off the remodeled kitchen. Living room. Office area with built-in shelves. Nice sized bdrm on 2nd floor (could be playroom) w/ deep closet space.
1 of 3
Last updated April 10 at 01:58 AM
1 Unit Available
342 Truxton Avenue
342 Truxton Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2257 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bedroom Home nestled on a large corner lot in the heart of Portsmouth! Hardwood and Ceramic flooring, spacious eat in kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, butler's pantry and stainless steel appliances! This well maintained gem features
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
246 Constitution Ave
246 Constitution Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1539 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 4BR, 1BA Cape Cod - This lovely cape cod home has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a lot of character and boasts a large living room and dining room area.
1 of 41
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
17 Ansell Avenue
17 Ansell Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Available now!!
Results within 5 miles of Prentis Park
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
10 Units Available
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
550 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.