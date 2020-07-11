Apartment List
/
VA
/
portsmouth
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM

118 Luxury Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
13 Units Available
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
31 Units Available
Prentis Park
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
6 Units Available
Hodges Manor
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
303 Marlboro Road
303 Marlboro Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
816 sqft
Fairview Heights - Cozy, recently renovated home on cul-de-sac lot next to golf course. Storage shed. No Smoking or Vaping within premises. Apply online at howardhannarentals.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE5916627)

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
302 Worthington Square
302 Worthington Square, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1296 sqft
Worthington Square - Brick condo in beautiful Olde Town Portsmouth historic district. 2 story unit includes eat in kitchen with appliances. Partially fenced in backyard with patio and shed. Stackable W/D. Assigned parking.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Merrifields
4117 Tarnywood Drive
4117 Tarnywood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1782 sqft
4117 Tarnywood Drive Available 08/10/20 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME - 4 BR, 2 BATH SF HOME. FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM. PET CONSIDERED W/OWNER APPROVAL & PET DEPOSIT. LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE. EAT IN KITCHEN.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
214 Leonard Rd
214 Leonard Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1208 sqft
214 Leonard Rd Available 08/15/20 214 LEONARD RD - Ranch home with a HUGE yard, 3 bedrooms, and hardwood flooring. (RLNE2773009)

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
405 Court Street ^^
405 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2642 sqft
2 BED / 2.5 BATH 19TH CENTURY HOME - 19TH CENTURY HOME. LARGE KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANCE OF CABINETS. SPACIOUS ROOMS, OFF STREET PARKING - TENANT MUST OBTAIN CITY PARKING PERMIT. SECURITY SYSTEM AT TENANT EXPENSE. FIREPLACES CANNOT BE USED.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portsmouth
640 South St
640 South Street, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1297 sqft
Old Towne Portsmouth - Perfect 2 bedroom townhome located in the heart of Old Towne Portsmouth. Within 1 mile from shipyard/port, close to interstate, bases, and entertainment. Must see! (RLNE4798919)

1 of 1

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4015 Greenway Ct W
4015 Greenway Court West, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4015 Greenway Ct W in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
419 North St
419 North Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2050 sqft
Historic Olde Towne Portsmouth 3 story brown stone. Four bedroom, 2 full bath and 2 1/2 baths. Gorgeous back yard belongs to the neighbors; which means you get to enjoy the beauty of it but don?t have to maintain it.

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Portsmouth
475 Water Street
475 Water Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1271 sqft
1 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHS W/ BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 2ND BEDROOM, OFFICE OR DEN. BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY UNIT HAS BEEN RECENTLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT, NEW CARPETING IN LIVING AREA, BEDROOM & BONUS ROOM.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Breeze
16 Willow Breeze Ct
16 Willow Breeze Court, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1361 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Willow Breeze - Property Id: 312342 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/312342 Property Id 312342 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910940)

1 of 42

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
340 Court Street
340 Court Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3455 sqft
Historic Olde Towne - Historic home in Olde Towne. 1 Block to the waterside. Walk to shops and restaurants. FIVE bedrooms and FOUR full bath rooms. Gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
125 Mimosa Rd
125 Mimosa Road, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
950 sqft
125 Mimosa Rd Available 07/15/20 125 Mimosa Rd - 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with detached garage, laundry room, dining room, and plenty of yard space. Hardwood flooring throughout. (RLNE4732974)

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Merrifields
4110 Forresthills Drive
4110 Forresthills Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1451 sqft
Location, location, location! This charming Merrifields ranch home is conveniently located near Churchland Park, several Churchland schools, and easy freeway access.

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
River Pointe
704 Sawgrass Lane
704 Sawgrass Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely townhome with water view! Nestled in quiet neighborhood, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit. Large master with walk in close, master bath and high ceiling. Large loft/landing area at top of stairs great for den.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
733 Brunswick Road
733 Brunswick Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1080 sqft
Inviting ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. This home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. There is also beautiful laminate wood flooring and ceramic tile.

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3164 Greenwood Drive
3164 Greenwood Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1745 sqft
Townhome style end-unit condo at New Port with 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths, including first floor bed & full bath. Attached Garage. Access to Club House, Pool, Exercise Room, and amenties included. Open living space on second floor.

1 of 31

Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Park View
37 Riverview Avenue
37 Riverview Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! PRISTINE CONDITION AND READY NOW! HARDWOODS IN ENTRY, DINING , KITCHEN & DOWNSTAIRS HALL.

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:21am
1 Unit Available
220 Paradise Dr
220 Paradise Drive, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1930 sqft
NEW PORT. This Beautiful 3 story townhome has it all! Featuring two master suites w/ full baths & large walk-in closets, Open Living & Dining on 2nd level living great for entertaining, 1st level family/bonus room, outside deck ,2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
409 Glasgow Street
409 Glasgow Street, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three bedroom downstairs unit close access to all of Olde Towne, Ports Naval, NNSY, USCG service center. A short ferry ride to Norfolk and all it offers. Rent includes water and Gas. Pet friendly. This is a recent renovation and is like new.

1 of 49

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
528 Hampton Place
528 Hampton Place, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Stunning Completely Renovated located in the Old Towne section of Portsmouth Va.This spacious 3 bed, 2 bath unit features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Portsmouth rents increased slightly over the past month

Portsmouth rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Portsmouth 1 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 BedroomsPortsmouth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPortsmouth 3 BedroomsPortsmouth Apartments under $700Portsmouth Apartments under $800
    Portsmouth Apartments with BalconyPortsmouth Apartments with GaragePortsmouth Apartments with GymPortsmouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortsmouth Apartments with ParkingPortsmouth Apartments with Pool
    Portsmouth Apartments with Washer-DryerPortsmouth Cheap PlacesPortsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Luxury PlacesPortsmouth Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VANorfolk, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VA
    Hampton, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
    Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Edgefield

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Hampton UniversityCollege of William and Mary
    Christopher Newport UniversityEastern Virginia Medical School
    Norfolk State University