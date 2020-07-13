Apartment List
142 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with pool

25 Units Available
Prentis Park
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.
20 Units Available
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$934
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
10 Units Available
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
6 Units Available
Hodges Manor
Residences at Crawford Farm
1027 City Park Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residences at Crawford Farm in Portsmouth. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
31 Willow Bend Ct
31 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.

1 Unit Available
Peachtree
3715 Sugar Creek Cir
3715 Sugar Creek Circle, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
2 bedroom one and half bath end unit town house on a cul-de-sac, close to shopping and the interstate.

1 Unit Available
215 Goldin Drive
215 Goldin Drive, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
Here's your opportunity to rent a well-maintained 1,800 square foot home featuring an open concept floor plan and 9' ceilings.

1 Unit Available
Hidden Cove
4323 Heron Pt
4323 Heron Point, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,920
2372 sqft
Located on large corner lot this home will not leave you disappointed. Inviting foyer has formal living and dining room on either side. Open concept kitchen and family area.
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth
11 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1278 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
18 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
13 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
7 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
3 Units Available
Ghent
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
300 Yarmouth Street
300 Yarmouth Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
997 sqft
OCCUPIED. CALL AGENT TO SCHEDULE VIEWING. AVAILABLE MOVE IN 08-01-2020. DESIRABLE DOWNTOWN LOCATION. 3RD FLOOR UNIT WITH SECURITY ON BUILDING FRONT DOOR. ASSIGNED PARKING IN GARAGE BELOW. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND BASIC CABLE.

1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6402 Pelican Crescent North
6402 Pelican Crescent North, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1618 sqft
6402 Pelican Crescent North Available 06/08/20 3 BED / 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BED, 2.5 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. WASHER AND DRYER ARE "AS IS". FENCED BACK YARD.

1 Unit Available
Ghent Square
609 Botetourt Gardens^^
609 Botetourt Gardens, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2623 sqft
609 Botetourt Gardens - Ghent square at its best. Nicely maintained 4 bedroom and 3.5 baths in move in condition.Updated kitchens and baths with all appliances included.Perfect finished 3rd floor with full bedroom, bath and storage.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth
$
20 Units Available
Roland Park
Promenade Pointe
6115 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1370 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, large closets and lots of light. Located on the banks of the Lafayette River and just a few miles away from the city.
14 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Aura at Towne Place
745 Eden Way N, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,251
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1378 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and gourmet kitchens. Common amenities include a yoga studio, a health club, and an infinity pool. Close to I-64.
6 Units Available
Larchmont-Edgewater
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.
9 Units Available
Greenbrier East
Carlton at Greenbrier
1501 Carlton Dr, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1320 sqft
The Greenbrier Mall and Crossways Shopping Center are close to this property. Community amenities include a fire pit lounge, pool, poolside bar and business center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
4 Units Available
Culpepper Landing
Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing
3000 Conservancy Drive, Chesapeake, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,858
1386 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Cottage Trails at Culpepper Landing Apartments provide residents with a luxurious lifestyle in an idyllic setting.
28 Units Available
Glenwood Park
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.

July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Portsmouth Rent Report. Portsmouth rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Portsmouth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Portsmouth rents increased slightly over the past month

Portsmouth rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Portsmouth stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $952 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Portsmouth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Portsmouth, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Portsmouth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Portsmouth, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Portsmouth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Portsmouth's median two-bedroom rent of $952 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Portsmouth's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Portsmouth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Portsmouth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

