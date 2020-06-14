189 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, VA with garage

Apartment List
Portsmouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Prentis Park
34 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1074 sqft
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
24 Cypress Road
24 Cypress Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1219 sqft
CEDAR POINT - Come view this freshly painted 3 bedroom brick ranch! Home has hardwood floors, the large deck is perfect for entertaining and the backyard has a privacy fence. Dining Room & fireplace! Attached garage provides lots of storage.

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bishops Green
1 Unit Available
5920 Hampshire Green
5920 Hampshire Green Street, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2411 sqft
Bishops Green - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Churchland school district. Newly renovated downstairs, freshly painted, new flooring throughout downstairs. Open floor plan, large fenced back yard, 12x20 shed, two car attached garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3818 Kingman Avenue
3818 Kingman Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Such a charming well maintained cape cod. 4 Bedrooms, two upstairs, two downstairs & 2 full bathrooms both remodeled, Large walk-in closet. Newly upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, designated laundry room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
220 Paradise Dr
220 Paradise Drive, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1930 sqft
NEW PORT. This Beautiful 3 story townhome has it all! Featuring two master suites w/ full baths & large walk-in closets, Open Living & Dining on 2nd level living great for entertaining, 1st level family/bonus room, outside deck ,2 car garage.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
5816 Brookmere Lane
5816 Brookmere Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1750 sqft
Brick ranch with large yard, convenient to bases. OWNER Financing/ Rent to own! Your job is your credit/ easy qualifying with your down payment! Large yard! Large brick ranch with back deck, perfect for cookouts.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
27 Fairview Circle S
27 Fairview Circle South, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Gorgeous well maintained ranch with a large yard. 3 bedroom, 1 story living with beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer and a cute breakfast nook, overlook your huge backyard and peaceful views of the golf course from your backyard deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westhaven
1 Unit Available
4600 Valhalla Drive
4600 Valhalla Drive, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
Corner lot. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story cape cod in the Westhaven neighborhood. Available for immediate rental. Appliances included are refrigerator, built in oven, built in stove & dishwasher. Laundry room with washer & dryer hookups.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edgefield
1 Unit Available
4202 Quince Road
4202 Quince Road, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2209 sqft
Well maintained 4 bd home w/ updated sunken kitchen with stainless appliances, cozy family room w/ fireplace and English Tudor design - imagine Game of Thrones theme parties with friends or family! Large fenced back yard with patio and deck - great

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Shea Terrace
1 Unit Available
1908 Boston Street
1908 Boston Street, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1564 sqft
Portsmouth - 1908 Boston Street - Spacious 3bdrm/1bth cape cod. Din area is off the remodeled kitchen. Living room. Office area with built-in shelves. Nice sized bdrm on 2nd floor (could be playroom) w/ deep closet space.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3713 Kingman Avenue
3713 Kingman Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
720 sqft
3713 Kingman Ave - One story home in an established neighborhood in central Portsmouth. 2 bedrooms and one bath . Energy efficient windows with blinds. New carpet & paint. Clothes washer/dryer hookups. Single car garage with a fenced back yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4829 Wycliff Road
4829 Wycliff Road, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath Brick ranch with converted garage now family room. Large eat in kitchen and dining room. Updated kitchen and baths. Available 07/07/2020. No Pets. Apply online @https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3823 Caroline Avenue
3823 Caroline Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
1000 sqft
***REDUCED***CUTE DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD IT OFFERS 2-BEDROOMS, 1-BATH, LIVING RM, DINING RM, KITCHEN W/E-RANGE, DISHWASHER & FRIG, DET GARAGE W/WASHER & DRYER HOOK-UPS, NICE SIZED YARD GREAT FOR FAMILY FUN, SIDE COVERED PORCH TO SIT &

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3003 Portsmouth Boulevard
3003 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
2918 sqft
RECENTLY REFURBISHED HOME. CLOSE TO INTERSTATE, NAVAL HOSPITAL AND BASES. COMMERCIAL SIDE CONNECTED, CAN BE RENTED UNDER SEPARATE LEASE. LIVE IN ONE SIDE AND WORK ON THE OTHER. IDEAL FOR A LARGE FAMILY OR GROUP HOME.

1 of 1

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
Hodges Manor
1 Unit Available
1008 Martin Avenue
1008 Martin Avenue, Portsmouth, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1295 sqft
Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and recently remodeled stair way. New HVAC installed in 2019. First floor has two bedrooms w/ full bath.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,331
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1360 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$990
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6807 Dickens Ct E
6807 Dickens Court East, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2312 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 20. This single family home has open concept and modern feel and has many upgrades. Nice flooring downstairs. Master bedroom downstairs with double sinks for bath. Upstairs has loft that can be forth bedroom or office.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
West Chadswyck Terrace
1 Unit Available
1915 Lisbon Rd
1915 Lisbon Road, Chesapeake, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1859 sqft
Super spacious 4 bed, 2 bath on the water in Western Branch, full appliance package to include full size washer and dryer, 2 car side loading garage, detached shed in back, all seasons room in back, living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, foyer,

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Nansemond
1 Unit Available
6308 Orchard Cove Court
6308 Orchard Cove Court, Suffolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2750 sqft
4 bed/2.5 bath home with many upgrades and large fenced back yard--Orchard Cove Suffolk - Well maintained 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage in the beautiful community of Orchard Cove.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
388 Boush St., #208
388 Boush Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1047 sqft
388 Boush St., #208 Available 06/15/20 DOWNTOWN AREA - Downtown living in style - 2nd floor condominium. Parking additIonal per car in city garage. No Pets. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash collection.
City Guide for Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth, Virginia is home to the largest naval shipyard in the world. Don't let the name confuse you, though. It's named after the neighboring city of Norfolk.

Portsmouth is a city that forms a piece of what seems like a seamless community surrounding the Chesapeake Bay. The Seven Cities of Hampton Roads include Norfolk, Hampton, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Newport News. The first official successful settlement in the Americas, Jamestown, lies only a few miles up river. Colonial era homes still line the streets mixed with modern advancements and the skyscrapers of downtown Norfolk. The military has a strong presence in the city and makes for the majority of the local infrastructure. Unemployment is remarkably low and cost of living is more reasonable in this area than adjacent cities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Portsmouth, VA

Portsmouth apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

